The Navajo seek redemption with Bitcoin mining

The spark went off between the Navajo and Bitcoin.

This was revealed in a video recently published by Compass Mining, whose correspondents went to the mining farm of the Navajo Nation to see firsthand how the Navajos are reclaiming their sovereignty with Bitcoin.

The Navajos mine Bitcoin

There Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reserve in the world, but it is also one of the poorest communities in the United States, with a third of the inhabitants living below the poverty line, and with chronic unemployment around 48%.

As the video reveals, however, things are changing, precisely because now the Navajo Nation mines Bitcoin.

The reservation (also called the Navajo Nation) is located between the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah in the southwestern United States. It has an area of ​​71,000 km² with a population of approximately 300,000 inhabitants.

Bitcoin mining in this area is incentivising one healthy economic growth, which the region has been in dire need of for far too long.

How it all started

Everything was born in 2017, when a Canadian company contacted the Navajo to build a mining farm on their land. At the beginning of 2021 the mining farm was doubled, bringing it to 15 megawatts of installed power thanks to the exploitation of the area’s energy resources. It is estimated that it is able to mine about 400 BTC per year, for an equivalent value at current prices of about 26 million dollars.

However, according to many of the people interviewed by Compass Mining, the farm also creates other growth prospects, for example in the finance and energy sectors, which have long been considered a kind of “thorn in the side” of the Navajo community.

According to the tribal delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, the poverty of this community has very ancient roots, dating back to the treaty of 1868 with which the United States government established the reserve. The heavy legacy of this treaty would still be very much alive today, particularly as regards the Navajo relationship with the banking sector.

For these reasons Bitcoin could allow them to aspire to obtain the sovereignty that was promised, but which they have never really achieved yet.

Crotty claims that the Navajos, while paying federal taxes in dollars, cannot access the normal financial instruments created to be used in dollars, and this situation has led them to explore possible alternatives.

Because the land of the Navajo is ideal for mining BTC

The land of the Navajo is rich in both non-renewable and renewable energy resources, such as coal, hydroelectricity, natural gas, and sunlight. With the increasing demand for bitcoin mining with renewables, the Navajos could find themselves at an advantage, so much so that already now their farm is powered by 59% renewable energy sources, compared to the average 19% in the US.

For now anyway Bitcoin has yet to gain the trust of much of the community Navajo, although the activation of other mining farms is already planned in the coming months. In the event of a further increase in the adoption of bitcoin, there will likely also be a greater awareness that Bitcoin could also be a resource for obtaining sovereignty.