The NBA pays tribute in the All-Star to the 75 best players in its history

The NBA paid tribute this Sunday to the 75 best players in its history during the All-Star break that takes place tonight in Cleveland (USA).

For the 75th anniversary of the league, the NBA announced this season the list of 75 best players of his entire career.

A) Yes, Numerous members of that illustrious list went to Cleveland this Sunday and received the tribute of the league taking advantage of the All-Star celebration.

Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Oscar Robertson and Earvin “Magic” Johnson were some of the stars of that tribute on the pitch.

Some players who are still active and who appear on that prestigious list also appeared, such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony or Kawhi Leonard.

Others were unable to make it to Cleveland but participated with a small video appearance; that was the case of players like Bill Russell, Karl Malone or Steve Nash.

The NBA closes its All-Star weekend this Sunday with the match between Team LeBron and Team Durant.