The NBA rule that Morant broke to beat Stephen Curry and Warriors in the Playoffs

During Game 2 of the 2022 Playoffs semifinals, Ja Morant broke an NBA rule to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The experts of the NBA They discovered it. Memphis Grizzlies gave a blow of authority in the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs by beating in Game 2 Golden State Warriorsbut… Wait a minute! Ja Morant broke a league rule on the dagger that sentenced Stephen Curry and company.

It was the clutch moment of the second game between Warriors and Grizzlies. Curry tried to tidy things up with a dash 3-pointer, but every Golden State attack came with a response from the game’s big name: Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies star joined LeBron James and Kobe Bryant with a unique record in Playoff history with the 47 points he scored in Memphis’ 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors. However, Morant was the protagonist of a great controversy.

‘Rhythm NBA’, Instagram account that handles the rapporteur’s communications group Alvaro Martin, analyzed Ja Morant’s dagger against the Warriors and… Oh surprise! The star player for the Memphis Grizzlies broke a league rule to sentence the loss of Stephen Curry and company.

The NBA rule that Morant broke to beat Curry and Warriors in the Playoffs

According to what NBA rule 10 says in section II, paragraph d, “a player who is dribbling cannot put any part of his hand under the ball and (1) carry it from one point to another or (2) stop it and then continue dribbling again.” That’s what Ja Morant did as he held the ball in the palm of his hand, drove into the paint and scored two points that made it 104-101 against the Golden State Warriors with 30.7 seconds left in Game 2. Judge! your!