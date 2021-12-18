The necklace that Julia Roberts wore in Cannes in 2016

To the Cannes Film Festival Many celebrities attended and some of them wrote a glamorous page of the event with breathtaking looks enriched by precious jewels. For example, in 2016, the honor fell to Julia Roberts. The actress who made the world fall in love with hers Pretty Woman walked on the Croisette red carpet wearing a simple total black Armani dress, with a sweetheart neckline, enriched by a Chopard diamond necklace.

The House of high jewelry is now a veteran of the film festival: it is behind this name that the creation of the iconic Palme d’Or has been hidden since 1998 and it is also Chopard that Julia Roberts referred to for the jewels of Cannes 2016.

When Julia Roberts wore Chopard jewels at Cannes 2016

The necklace worn by the actress was part of the Red Carpet Collection of the house, is made of platinum and has a large central pear-cut emerald surrounded by diamonds. To complete her sparkling look, a pair of diamond earrings and a white gold ring, both from the High Jewerly collection. This love towards the actress of Pretty Woman it has consolidated over time and has recently been transformed into a new collection: Chopard x Julia Roberts, of which the actress is the very smiling testimonial.

Regarding her experience at the film festival, the actress had told La Stampa: “I love dressing up with clothes that reflect a part of myself, in which I feel at ease, and then it is very gratifying to be able to wear the creations of people capable of producing such beauty “. In this case, the reference goes not only to Chopard, but also to Armani, in charge of his suit.

For the high-end jewelry brand, the Cannes Film Festival is a very important event not only to create the trophies to be delivered to the winners, but also to enrich the looks of the celebrities. In addition to Julia Roberts, over the years the maison’s jewels have embellished actresses such as Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Sharon Stone, Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, Isabelle Huppert And Catherine Deneuve to mention a few.

