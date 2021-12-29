THE NEEDLE COMPASS The TOP TEN Cinematografica 2021

In 2021, Woody Allen, Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg stand out. There are also three Italians in the top ten

– How much sugar?

– Two, thanks.

– You take it sweet!

– I’ll have ‘coffee’. Like in Naples, where they serve it already sweetened. The other is called ‘bitter coffee’.

– Don’t get hot now. Show me your cinematic Top Ten of this semi-unfortunate 2021, with the theaters closed until the end of April, then open at half capacity, and only in October will they return to full capacity.

– ‘Full speed’? But if at Christmas they were half empty… I would not consider the room as the only ‘cinema theater’ by now. But the speech would take us far. Start from off the charts?

– Go ahead, I said.

– This year there are three titles that for very special merits and peculiar characteristics between the cult and the love at first sight occupy a separate place in the list, and therefore unclassifiable: the melancholic and Dreyerian Rifkin’s Festival by Woody Allen; Clint Eastwood’s children’s story, Cry Macho, slender as long as you want but even icastic in representing cinema as the last earthly stage before death, where you can go to hole up to eternalize yourself in a backlight filtered by the lowered shutters of a saloon, which permanently cancels wrinkles and every other sign of time; and the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, unique case of ‘remake’ perfectly complementary to the original work, each shadow of the other in a continuous reference of mutual memory that redeems both from aging, in a very sophisticated cinematic game that is pure conceptual art. Too difficult for the masses, perhaps, who in fact have deserted the film, both at home and here …

– And here we are. We now climb the rankings, from tenth place to the top.

– In tenth position I entered Luca, yet another Pixar masterpiece by the Italian Enrico Casarosa: instead of a ‘fairy tale’, it is the animated adventure of three kids on the Ligurian coast struggling with the first elements of a sentimental education that, whatever it may be, will make them suffer a lot and it will strengthen his back and heart. In the finale, the most heartbreaking farewell ever seen in the cinema in this century. In ninth place the director’s cut of the Justice League by Zack Snyder, which thus stirred becomes a long and solemn epic poem imbued with crepuscular lyricism: no surprise for us Snyderians of the first hour, while the numerous haters this time have bowed their heads and had to change their minds.

– I’ll stop you immediately, before continuing: tell me if there is at least one Italian in your top ten, after a particularly happy year for Italian cinema …

– Sure, there are even two. One here it is, in eighth place: Three floors by Nanni Moretti. I know that many have turned up their noses (in Cannes the French rejected it en masse), yet I felt the new wind blowing inside us of the desire to change course, to look for a different style … Basically this is what the public and fans of every age they have never forgiven their favorites: do not stay the same as they want them. I, on the other hand, who go where the authors take me and do not expect them to listen to me, I let myself be carried away by the courage to handle events, things and people with alienating and abstract steps and tones, and who cares about the infidelities to the book, which I don’t even have. read. If I had wanted a homework well done I certainly would not have turned to Nanni Moretti.

– You’re the usual contrary bastian …

– You say? On the other hand, together with the sea of ​​disappointed people, I found a decent handful of supporters of the film … Let’s go ahead: seventh, A hero, of an Asghar Farahdi back in great shape, after the unfortunate incident of his Spanish film.

– But is that from ‘A separation’?

– Exactly. The giant of Iranian cinema. His are not films, they are rivers in flood. In the world, he is certainly the author with the densest charge of humanity that is known. It will end up guaranteed in the five foreign Oscars. Sesto, the latest masterpiece by Paul Schrader, an American director now on the fringes of the Star System, after the great pop hits of the 1980s (think of ‘American Gigolo’), and who can therefore work in absolute freedom today. More or less he never misses a beat, but this time, with the money of producer Scorsese, he made a bomb: The Card Counter (the Italian title is ridiculous and senseless, so I don’t even mention it). America is going through one of the most miserable moments in its recent history, and when the cinema comes to show it to you with a similar incandescence, you understand why we too, provinces of the Empire, could be severely affected.

– We’re halfway there.

– Yes yes, I hurry. It’s so easy. Fifth place for the amazing France, by Bruno Dumont, where the France of the title (fortunately remained the same in the Italian version) is a television anchorwoman, cool space and endowed with an IQ well above the average, who tries to defend an identity and a freedom of expression put to the test by the spread of the media, by the idiocy of new cultures, flourished by the growths of a bad conscience of the West cleaned up with summary strokes of the eraser.

– I feel the other Italian title is about to arrive …

– Not yet. Not yet. Quarto is an Indian film, produced by Alfonso Cuarón (that of ‘Gravity’ and ‘Rome’), released on Netflix in spring, among the most beautiful surprises of the year: The disciple, by Chaitanya Tamhane. Therapeutic like a yoga session: it hypnotizes you with the wavering lapping of its ragas until you cloud your perception, the only method to escape the lure of life that promises, deludes, foments ambitions, and then burns them like paper balloons. A life lesson from the culture of another continent, declined in ways that are distant from our own melons, which themselves contain the antidote to bow to fate and serenely accept defeat.

– Attention: here we are at the podium. Who is the third place?

– Memory by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, already Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2010 with ‘Uncle Bonmee who remembers his previous lives’. Memoria was also in competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, where it sported one of the most beautiful posters on the entire Croisette. It hasn’t come out with us yet, but I still put it in my ranking: it is frighteningly beautiful. In the West we have completely lost the sense of the materiality of soul and body, and from works like this, at least those of us who keep certain receptors open, let themselves be ensnared by the suggestion of a life understood as a perfectly natural (and not spiritual) phenomenon. grafted into the space-time flows of the Cosmos …

– Bad stuff, I see. Second place.

– Also in second place there is a film that was not released in Italy. It is by Lav Diaz, the Filipino who won the Golden Lion in Venice a few years ago, and who found it enormously difficult to be distributed regularly in the hall. His are not films for those who consider cinema an entertainment, however intelligent and of quality. Their duration and their deliberate pace require special attention as only those who have the idea of ​​a rite, a ceremony, a psychosensory experience of rare intensity can reserve for them. The difference between those who read Tolstoy and Thomas Mann, and those who read the books of the best sellers. The title is The story of Ha: tells the story of a ventriloquist and the puppet he animates with his arm, against the backdrop of dramatic historical events in the Philippines in the 1950s, lashed by tropical rains. I’ll stop here, nobody will have seen it anyway.

– But … and the other Italian? We arrived in first place … Don’t tell me that …

– Exactly. The highest podium is all de The hole, by Michelangelo Frammartino, who received the Special Jury Prize in September at the Venice Film Festival. And in reviewing them, I realize how the three titles at the top of this ranking, which has no claim other than to testify to my very personal and questionable opinion on the closing film year, have an idea of ​​human life as a common denominator. a little pagan and a little animistic, consubstantiated with terrestrial energies in harmony with the Universe, but in concrete contexts, finally purified from the shackles of the New Age: a kind of new faith in the Earth to hide in its mystery, rather than pretend to explain it. The speleologists who in the 60s went into a cave in the Pollino, between Basilicata and Calabria (at that time it was believed to be the deepest in the world) seem to retrace in depth that same path of ascent that from the bowels of the planet mirror our souls to undertake their own vital path within a mortal body …

– An esoteric ranking, almost. Don’t you think you have exaggerated this year with all this auteur cinema that few, if any, see?

– I see this, and I put this in the rankings.

– Ok, ok, I don’t insist. Meet here the day after tomorrow for the Top Flop… Would you like another coffee?

