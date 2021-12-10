The neighborhood rejoices at the reopening of the Antares: “It’s the cinema of families, we missed you”

by Marco Barbaliscia

A wait that lasted almost two years. The Antares cinema has officially reopened its doors to its loyal public. The small, but precious, cultural space had closed due to the pandemic and, on Thursday 2 December, it resumed activity. An early Christmas present for the residents who immediately began to frequent the two rooms that have been a reference point for the community for decades.

The affection of the people for the Antares cinema

A real wave of affection overwhelmed the Antares cinema in viale Adriatico and was also reflected on social media. The Montesacro H24 Facebook page was filled with comments and messages at the news of the reopening: “How much we missed OUR cinema”, he writes Amber Aquari. It’s still Rita Tamburelli: “How wonderful!”.

On the other hand, many people who remember the last film seen at the cinema before closing on social networks, like Sara Sabbatini: “It was February 15, 2020 when I last set foot at Antares and then general closure due to a pandemic. Two years to spend in front of the poster of that beautiful film, which has now become faded ”. A message following that of Sunday Iannotta: “My daughter and I couldn’t wait for it to reopen. The last movie we saw was Maleficent with Angelina Jolie in January 202o ”.

From the past to the future: “I’ve always been there, what good news,” he writes Emanuele Forlani. And then Laura Grossi he adds: “I have been attending it for years and it is good that it has reopened. The neighborhood must have its own cinema, I’ll be back soon “.

Cinema Antares, the marketing director De Simone speaks

The neighborhood is used to the Antares and the pandemic has not alienated its aficionados. Confirmation also comes from Luciano De Simone, marketing director of Filmauro: “There aren’t many cinemas in the area. If young people opt for the Porta di Roma rooms, families prefer our structure instead ”, he says in Rome H24. And again: “It was hard to close since March 2020, but we had no choice”.

Some cinemas in Rome have in fact reopened earlier, but Antares has opted for other strategies: “We only have two theaters and programming on the occasion of the openings of August 2020 and April 2021 it did not offer cartel films ”, says De Simone. Which specifies: “The important films have postponed the release, opening the structure without raw material would have been lethal for our reality”.

The Antares cinema is only now fully up and running and is preparing for the holidays: “The great Christmas films are also out in our cinemas. The audience responded well and the many messages arrived on social networks are transmitting enthusiasm ”, underlines De Simone. Which closes: “After the first screening there was a long applause. People not only choose the film, but also the cinema and the affection for Antares has never changed ”.

The response of the Town Hall to the reopening of the cinema

Closeness and warmth also came from the world of politics. Martial Martial, councilor at the III Municipio, posted a photo on social media in front of the Antares cinema: “Show at 10pm seen! We have been complaining for more than 18 months that it had closed, now it must be supported! It is the only cinema in the neighborhood, let’s not let it close permanently! “. A message also shared by Paolo Marchionne, President of the III Municipality: “The Antares cinema finally opened is extraordinary news for me and for the whole neighborhood! In these two years of closure we have all and all missed it ”.

Christian Raimo, Councilor for Culture of the III Municipality, spoke of the reopening of Antares in Rome H24: “I am very happy. It was a very tough time for exhibitors and the habit of going to the cinema was lost by many people. There is still the danger of contagion, but the rooms are safe. It is essential to return to relive these spaces, perhaps already from the Christmas holidays “.

Cinemas as places to see films, but not only: “Cinemas can become cultural principals with initiatives related to the big screen ”, says Raimo. Which closes: “It is up to the cinemas to restore the enthusiasm of the public to return to frequent these vital spaces for culture”.

