The neighbor’s grass: plot and cast of the film with Tom Hanks

The relationship between neighbors is a topic often dealt with in the cinema, most of the time through always different genres and points of view. They range from Alfred Hitchcok’s thriller masterpiece The window on the courtyard to horror Fright Night, from comedy Bad neighbors to the erotic The boy next door. The director too Joe Dante, author of films such as Piraña And Gremlins, brought to the cinema a film with unusual dynamics between neighbors. It is about The neighbour’s grass, a 1989 film received particularly badly at the time of its release and ended up being listed as one of the director’s minor titles.

Despite its flaws, however, the film presents a number of elements of particular charm, combined with a general atmosphere capable of truly entertaining. The story behind this comes from the screenwriter Dana Olsen, who based the story on some of her youth experiences. Living in a nondescript residential neighborhood, Olsen used to imagine that some of her seemingly harmless neighbors might actually be a dangerous serial killer. This is the belief then transferred to the protagonist of the film, who finds in the possibility of unmasking a monster an escape from the gray routine.

Under the direction of Dante, the film then acquired those elements that place it halfway between reality and the supernatural. In Italy, The grass of the near it was distributed directly on home-video, and is therefore still a little known title today but absolutely to be recovered. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The neighbor’s grass: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Ray Peterson, who leads a particularly anonymous life between work and home, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. His lack of particular stimuli is a source of stress for him, to the point of pushing him to take a few days off in the hope of seeking an apparently lost tranquility. Succeeding in this goal, however, is particularly complex, especially from the moment when the new neighbors, i Klopek, they will give him not a few thoughts. In fact, no one seems to have ever seen them and at night strange and sinister noises come from their home.

What was initially just a nuisance soon turns into a curiosity to find out what is really happening. The sudden disappearance of the elderly person feeds the suspicions of having less than positive people as neighbors Walter Seznick, another resident of the neighborhood. Although the wife Carol does not share the idea that the Klopeks are somehow involved in the affair, Ray decides to join the neighbors Mark Rumsfield And Art Weingartner to find out what that mysterious family is hiding. So what were supposed to be relaxing days turn into an unexpected mishap.

The neighbor’s eba: the cast of the film

When Dante took over the direction of the film, he pointed to the actor Tom Hanks as the only possible interpreter for Ray Peterson. In fact, Hanks embodies the common man, the one with whom everyone can identify. When the role was proposed to him, Hanks eagerly accepted, drawn to the character’s bizarre personality. He thus began to construct his own version of the character’s biography, researching the reasons that led him to be for the frustrated person he meets at the beginning of the film. Hanks also had great freedom of improvisation and some of the film’s most iconic moments were born from this.

In the role of his wife Carol Peterson there is instead the actress Carrie Fisher, famous for being Princess Leia in Star Wars. Bruce Dern is the neighbor Mark Rumsfield while Rick Docummun is Art Wingartner. It is known that the latter and Hanks did not get along very well, but tried not to point it out for the sake of the film. Corey Feldman instead it is the teenager Ricky Butler who will join the three adults in the research. Gale Gordon is Elder Walter Seznik, while Henry Gisbon plays Dr. Werner Klopek. Courtney Gains And Brother Theodore they are Hans Klopek and Reuben Klopek.

The neighbour’s grass: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The neighbour’s grass it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play and Now. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will have to be viewed. The film will also be televised on the day Tuesday 27 July at 21:15 On the canal Italy 2.

Source: IMDb