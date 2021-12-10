the Nemesis System is back in action

On the occasion of The Game Awards 2021 show, several decidedly unexpected announcements arrived on stage, among which the DC imagery also found space.

In addition to the presentation of a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Geoff Keighley’s stage also welcomed the reveal of a video game entirely dedicated to Wonder Woman. The heroine of the comic world is in fact preparing to take on the role of protagonist within a production signed by Warner Bros Games and by the authors of the series Middle-earth. After Shadow of War And Shadow of Mordor, the team of Monolith he is in fact ready to tell an adventure with a protagonist Diana Prince.

Although the Wonder Woman teaser trailer did not reveal much information on the technical and playful sector of the production, some details released by Warner Bros have better outlined the contours of the game. It has in fact been confirmed that Wonder Woman It will be a Open world action and from nature totally single player. The story narrated by the game, while obviously including characters part of the DC imaginary, will be completely original. In addition, Monolith confirms that the Nemesis System, already appreciated in the series Middle-earth, will be back in action also in Wonder Woman. Fans can therefore expect a product with a strong focus on the relationships between the protagonist and the enemies that will stand in front of her.

