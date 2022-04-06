The Neo children’s smartwatch collapses on Amazon at less than 100 euros, an ideal smartwatch as a communion gift

If you are looking for a smartwatch designed for boys and girlseither for your little ones or to give as a gift at a communion, birthday or similar, take advantage because the Neo smart watch drops to a historical minimum price of 96 euros on Amazon.





Neo Smart Watch for Children with Disney Characters with Calls, Chat, Phone, Camera, GPS Locator, Activity Monitor, Children 6-9 years – Subscription Included 3 Months

Buy Neo smart watch at the best price

Launched on the market about a year ago, Neo has a PVP of 229 euros, but right now you can find it with a discount of 56% on Amazon, where it costs 96 euros in both green and blue.

Designed by Vodafone in collaboration with Disney (but suitable for any operator), this watch is designed for children and its features include calls, chats and sending emojis to defined numbers, as well as GPS location so you know where your little ones are at all times as to monitor activity.

It also has a photo camera, calendar, diary, calculator and weather information and the ability to customize it with the most popular characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

As for technical specifications, it integrates a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch screen, a 5-megapixel camera, a 470 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 2500W processor supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

With an integrated SIM, it is not used to access the internetbut only to communicate with the administrator or main tutor and the previously defined contacts.

Note: the use of an eSIM card implies a monthly cost associated with the rate.

