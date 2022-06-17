The Neocayetano style code in 9 keys

The sun goes down in an alley of Jorge Juan although nobody seems to notice. They are too distracted ignoring the DJ sheltered behind dark glasses that a couple of hours ago were no longer necessary to be alone cool, Olsen or Wintour level. None of them are wearing Pompeii slippers, some will have a boat, but always those three buttons undone. Everyone around us is called neocayetanos.

They attend a fashion event – ​​the presentation of a clothing brand’s new collection – and are divided into small groups, (almost) all cut from the same pattern. A lot of Converse, an enviable tan and a bracelet that champions her identity, both in terms of her style and her nationality. Only one of them is wearing Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, a pink shirt and a sweater tied over the shoulders that would identify the posh uniform of the 90s. It is clear that trends, as classic as they may be, also change. Maybe that’s why Victoria Federica likes the same sneakers as the rest of her and she wears the same pants (somewhat weird, but very trendy) from Zara.

THE POPPY STYLE, FROM THE 90S TO TODAY

For a long time it was said that those who had real money never pretended to be. Mark Zuckerberg walking around in a tracksuit, Leonardo Dicaprio pedaling in flip flops on a city bike in New York City or Sienna Miller’s vacations in some remote resort that nobody had news of, much less photographs. Barefoot luxury. But then came Paris (Hilton) with its Louis Vuitton bags and Gucci thongs: in the 2000s the logos were there to show them off.

The shirts with shorts and boat shoes were replaced by the Ralph Lauren flag jumper, low-rise wide-leg pants and pearl earrings, for her; and skimpy El Niño T-shirt, “high-waisted” boxer shorts and aviator belt for them. This is how most of the adolescents who queued in front of the light nightclubs dressed, because in Sotogrande or at the Zarzuela racecourse, they still wore the same classic polo shirts with raised collars and Chinese pants that they used to see at concerts by the G-Men in the previous decade. Now, the new urban tribe that has found its natural habitat around the Barrio de Salamanca prefers wide shirts, double-breasted sweaters – oh if they knew that’s how the most modern women in Berlin wear them – skinny pants and an electronic cigarette. If they were a song, Taburete would sing it. REAL.

To this group belongs the new generation of influencers and sons of aristocrats who meet on social media, at bullfights and at weddings with relative frequency. Among Victoria Frederick, granddaughter of the emeritus, and Mary Pombo, instagram queen, There is only one degree of distance between María G. de Jaime and Tomás Páramo. Another example of a noble family would be that of the Martinez de Irujo. With Eugenia –with her crop tops, leather-look pants and ’90s roots– as the aesthetic forerunner of the movement, it’s no wonder that both her daughter Tana Rivera like his niece Amina Martinez de Irujo have inherited that taste for remastered classics as well as an illustrious surname. Traditional, yes, but with an intentionally modern touch. In the same way, to Sassa de Osma or Tamara Falcó we could also categorize them in this subspecies that so well illustrates the posh neocayetano style, surely in their way of thinking, but objectively in their way of dressing. A mixture of ripped jeans, deliberately dirty expensive sneakers and Zara trends, with luxury bags, boss blazers and dresses or vests that used to be boho and are now posh.

WHILE SO MUCH ON TIKTOK… THE STYLE OLD MONEY

Not only are there New Cayetanos in Seville or Madrid, in the absence of them conquering the metaverse, they are already a world trend on Tiktok. That which was previously called preppy (at least in the novel love story) is now called #OldMoney and aims to recover the style and wardrobe of the ‘old rich’ or classic American wealthy families. think of eThe talent of Mr. Ripley, in the Ralph Lauren commercials of the 90s, in the holidays of the Kennedys and you will be right. White pants, espadrilles, a scarf around the neck and there you have it.

THE NEO-CAYETEAN POPPY STYLE

New Cayetanos have adopted part of this aesthetic by recovering some classics that their parents already wore. The esparto shoes or the “horse” polo shirts, without going any further, although young Spaniards prefer to combine them with other garments that previous generations have not heard of and do not want to hear about: the strangest pants/skirt of spring or the shoes that girls wear when they want to look a bit badass.