The nephrology and brain dialysis department closes to non-positive Covid patients: protest breaks out

“When my mother is sick I take a deep breath, try to reflect and make a decision on my own, right or wrong. The phone rings empty, I have no doctor to consult with. Can we be abandoned like this?”. Speaks quickly, almost holding his breath, Lino Di Fresco, the son of a dialysis patient, who has found himself alone to cope with his mother’s illness since the nephrology and dialysis department of the Cervello hospital is in full emergency due to the large influx of positive patients and the lack of adequate staff and workstations.

To date, in fact, the ward only hosts positive dialysis patients and is closed for non-Covid patients. About fifteen patients undergoing home peritoneal dialysis, a self-managed treatment that requires periodic and constant monitoring by the doctors who, however, are engaged in another emergency in this period are the most costly.

To make their voices heard, the Aned, the national association for hemodialysis, dialysis and transplantation, met this morning in sit in front of the ticket office of the hospital, together with the families of patients who struggle every day. “We are here – adds Di Fresco – because while we understand the reason for the Covid emergency, we believe that other patients also have the right to be followed with life-saving therapies. By closing the Nephrology ward, if my mother vomits at night and is sick, we do not have really points of reference. We know that the system is clogged and the operators present really try to do everything possible, but it is not enough. We only ask to be treated and to be able to continue living. The service is essential and cannot be canceled. The operators have been transferred to the Covid department. What will become of us instead? “.

Cervello Hospital, the alarm: “In Nephrology there is a boom of patients to be dialyzed and staff at the end of the day”

The secretary of Aned Sicilia, Fabio Belluomo, spoke out for the demands of dialysis patients. “We cannot be against a Covid hospital, we know that there is an emergency, but there are only 12 programmed stations and both nephrologists and nurses have been halved because they have been transferred to other units”. With the surge in infections, at this moment, there is in fact a overbooking of patients, which far exceed the available places. “This means – adds Belluomo – that health workers face really heavy shifts and patients are often divided into shifts”.

If dialysis patients who can undergo therapy in hospital have been transferred to other centers, especially private ones, the most serious problem concerns those who do home peritoneal dialysis. “This – adds the trade unionist – implies a continuous relationship with patients, who must receive the material at home, such as glucose-based bags. A therapy that must be checked monthly and that in this emergency situation cannot be respected” .

To support the battle of the families, the municipal councilor of Avanti Insieme Valentina Chinnici, who this morning took part in the sit-in. “A truly dramatic situation – says the tenant of Palazzo delle Aquile – because the political decision undermines the rights of extremely fragile subjects and makes the fate of these patients absolutely uncertain. they are seen in the clinic. This allows them to avoid the risk of peritonitis and other complications related to the possible malfunction of the machinery with which they are treated at home and which require periodic checks. What is expected is an abandonment by the institutions that we cannot accept. We urgently request the intervention of all the competent authorities on the subject, the regional councilor for health, Ruggero Razza, asking them to go back in their decision “.

An issue raised in recent days also by the Nursind union. “The problem – they write in a note – is that colleagues face an unsustainable workload, compared to 12 workstations and therefore 48 patients who could manage over four shifts, they find themselves with more than 50 patients and the impossibility of optimizing the workloads. If this situation were to persist, we would expose staff and patients to incalculable risk, because if an outbreak should break out, this time there would be no alternatives “.

And while an earthquake shakes the lives of these families, there would be in the air the opening of a dozen beds for positive dialysis patients at the Polyclinic but the news is not yet official. “Serious – concludes Chinnici – the fact that, at the same time as the closure of the Brain department, not even a handover to the other operational center of the Civic was planned and even the outpatient medical checkup once a month, so far guaranteed, was eliminated” .