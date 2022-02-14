the Nerazzurri are no longer favorites- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

Inter have lost five points in two games against Milan and 3 against Napoli: it seemed they had already won the championship, but the games have reopened. Lautaro’s crisis will pass, but Leao is growing

something changed compared to a year ago. How important it will soon become to say, but something has changed. Inter have 5 points less (with a game to be recovered), around 10%, an important decline in any company balance sheet. Milan has 2 more, Napoli 9. This means that Inter is now losing its meaning as a reference team, losing light even if it does not seem to deserve it. It always has a large volume, but less bright, just more stingy. I know that this contradicts things already said and taken for granted, but football changes and with it judgments must settle, exactly as happens for the economic growth of nations.



The data always in progress. Inter have lost 5 points to Milan in 2 games, 3 on Napoli, can no longer be the same thing. The championship remains very open, but before it was not, before Inter was winning. We are now suspended. Milan also changed, grown up Leaoa way was found to replace Kessie, Bennacer returned, a player of a forgotten genre for how he keeps the team together, Tonali climbed, perhaps the most modern Italian in Mancini’s group together with Barella and Verratti.

We are at a point in the season in which it is no longer who is technically stronger, but who confirms it on the pitch. Not a prediction. The predictions are like witches burned at the stake in the seventeenth century: just stop burning them and there were no more witches. Predictions are part of the show, they are not rigor. Who could have foreseen Lautaro’s steep descent? Yet he plays for me better than when he scores, but he plays for the others, that is, he evades the search for the goal because it is tiring in this Inter. a problem, but not infinite, will pass. But if Leao continues to grow, he will compensate for Lautaro’s next goals. There is no truth, there is a reality and what the numbers say. Atalanta-Juve was a good 0-0 game, in fact it was decided by two set pieces. Right result that remains due to a problem and a merit of the two teams, does not affect anything in the ranking.