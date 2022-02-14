The Nerazzurri believes in it “We can win again!”

The words of the Nerazzurri defender to the microphones of UEFA Tv.

“Scudetto? We believe it! “

In the new episode of UEFA Tv Denzel Dumfries was interviewed ahead of the challenge of Champions League against the Liverpool.

In the statements Dumfries explains everything from his choices to his period with theInter. Thus spoke the Nerazzurri defender: “I have always been convinced that I would become a professional footballer.

I chose the PSV because it was the right destination for me to become an internationally renowned player. My game has improved there, despite not winning any titles with them.

Dumfries, Inter Milan

I learned a lot about myself and grew up professionally“. OnInter reveals a funny anecdote: “Two weeks ago everyone was mad at me because I added some chicken with pesto pasta.

To them it was an insult to pasta and I realized that I didn’t have to do it again“, Then he adds:”When the Nerazzurri contacted me and I realized they were serious for me, I had no doubts.

We are one great team, we play crazy football and have a lot of fun. We are focused on victorywe are on the right path and I believe we will continue on this path“.