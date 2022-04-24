The Nerazzurri gave Mourinho’s Roma their own medicine

Inter got a key victory to continue in the fight for the Scudetto and stay at the top of the A series. He won 3-1 at Rome and managed to give his own medicine to Jose Mourinhothe last coach with whom he had been able to score six goals in the same season.

Just as he thrashed him 3-0 at the end of 2021 at the Olympic stadium, this Saturday he scored him again in triplicate to also keep him out of the qualifying positions for the next Champions League. It had been a long time since the last time it happened.

Precisely, the previous opportunity in which the Nerazzurri converted more than six goals to the capital team in the same campaign had been with the Portuguese on their substitute bench. It was in the 2008/09 season, in which he scored seven goals against him between both games.

On that occasion, they drew 3-3 at the Giuseppe Meazza, with goals from Mario Balotelli -2- and Hernán Crespo at the venue and Daniele De Rossi, John Riise and Matteo Brighi at the Loba, while Inter won 4-0 at the visit to Rome with goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic -2-, Dejan Stankovic and Victor Obinna.

Now, Inter did not forgive his rival again even though the coach is Mou, the one who gave him the title that same season. A matter of fate or not, he was at the top of the table with his victory in Milan and he can repeat the same story, but with Simone Inzaghi.

Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images