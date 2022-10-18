The net worth of Ana de Armas, the actress of the moment in Hollywood, comes to light

Anne of Arms has become the actress of the moment in Hollywood thanks to the recent premiere of ‘Blonde‘, a tape that can already be seen through the streaming cinema and series platform where she plays Marilyn Monroe. A role that has led her to stardom and to be defended by a large number of colleagues for her good work.

It is not the only film in which he has appeared recently, since in 2022 alone he has chained three premieres, adding ‘Deep Water’ and ‘The Gray Man’ to her performance as Marilyn Monroe. Some tapes for which, in addition, a large sum of money has been taken, as published by the American magazine ‘Cosmopolitan’, where they take stock of what he has been charging for work and collecting his net worth.

A large sum for film and advertising

From the aforementioned medium they have made an estimated calculation of what the actress has been earning in recent years, being her latest project, ‘Blonde’, for which she has received the most for her leading role. Behind him, they place the money she received for ‘Deep water’which would have been about 700,000 dollars (720,000 euros). Behind him is the appearance of him in ‘The Gray Man’where the Cuban perceived about 400,000 dollars (just over 411,000 euros). Some titles for which he has earned a good sum of money, and which must be added 70,000 dollars (almost 72,000 euros) that he was paid for his role in ‘No time to die’a lower figure than the previous ones.

But the actress has not only been earning money from the hand of the cinema, but she has also done so with the advertisingwhere he has pocketed large sums of money, and it is that it is ambassador of firms such as Estee Lauderamong other.

Now, from ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, a portal specialized in calculating celebrity salaries, place the net worth of Ana de Armas at about six million dollars (6,170,700 euros)a figure which would have to add the money he received during his adolescence and youth, in projects in Spain such as ‘El Internado’.