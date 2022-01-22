The Netflix case, new subscribers below expectations and title at -22%. For the Nasdaq -7.6% in one week

Netflix, the day after. For the group, the last 24 hours have been nightmare. In just one trading session, its value fell by 22% to $ 225 billion e burning up the rises of nearly two years. The company announced its forecasts on new subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 which were significantly below analysts’ expectations: 2.5 million against 6.2 million. In a note, Netflix admitted that “in the past 24 months, competition has intensified, with other companies having developed their own streaming platforms”. Hence a wave of advice from “Sell”, that is, sale of the stock, which drowned its listing.

In particular, the Nasdaq, where most of the big names in technology are present, fell by 2.7%. Alphabet (Google) lost 2.2%, Amazon nearly 6%, Facebok (Meta) over 4%. The one that closed yesterday was like this there worst week of Nasdaq for over a year with a decrease of 7.6%. The S&P 500, the most important index in the world that groups the 500 most important US listed companies, fell by 1.9% in a strongly negative day also for the European markets.

The collapse of one of the leading companies in the web universe has dragged all the indices with it, where the level of nervousness is already high. The grasp of the Federal Reserve is approaching, probably as early as March. It means there will be less money in circulation, even what it takes to invest in stocks. It is difficult to replicate the script at the end of 2018 when, faced with the intention of the central banks to proceed with a monetary tightening, the reaction of the markets was so strong as to force them to retrace their steps.