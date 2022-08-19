The Netflix drama, starring Tom Holland, that will “blow your mind” | Chronicle

Netflix included a film on its platform that is a sensation on social networks. Is about “The Devil at All Hours” (The Devil All the Time, in English), a film starring two stellar figures as Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Under the direction and script of Anthony Fieldsthe film released in 2020 is the new sensation of the streaming platform.

Based on the award-winning novel by Donald Ray Pollockthis installment recounts the event of “a young man goes out of his way to protect his family in a town shrouded in corruption and depravity”, according to Netflix’s description. The interesting story of intrigue has a total duration of 2 hours and 18 minutes.

The film offers suspense and intriguebased on mysterious events that occur in a small town besieged by evil forces. Set between the World War II and the Vietnam Warthe film receives the qualification of disturbing and Sinister, being one of the most viewed movies in the world today.

The protagonist is Tom Hallandthe young British actor who played “Spider-Man” from 2017 onwards. The other star figure that participates in the film is Robert Pattinsonthe heartthrob who knew how to conquer hearts in the first film of the saga Twilight. The rest of the cast is made up of renowned actors Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge.

Watch the trailer for El Diablo at All Hours