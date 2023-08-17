Entertainment

The Netflix film that does not fall below the first place among the most watched films in Argentina

The film premiered on Friday and within a few days it has garnered over 30 million views on the streaming platform.

a few days ago a movie came out Netflix with girl gadot Since its premiere, it hasn’t stopped breaking playback records and remains in the top 10 most viewed on the platform. Argentina,

is about “Agent Stone”, Nearly 2 hour blockbuster movie with lots of action starring girl gadot,

The film premiered last Friday and has garnered 33.1 million views in just three days. it didn’t take long to dethrone “Project Extraction”Another great production led by Jackie Chan And john cenaIn which comedy is mixed with action and which came first on the streaming platform.

Summary of the new Netflix film, “Agent Stone” with Gal Gadot

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “An intelligence agent working for a global peacekeeping organization must stop a hacker from stealing their most valuable and dangerous resource.”

Directed by Tom Harper, the film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. in the same it mShows how international intelligence agent Rachel Stone Embark on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as “The Heart”.

Agent Stone | Gal Gadot | Official Trailer | Netflix

