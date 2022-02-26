The Netflix miniseries about psychopaths to watch in an afternoon

The miniseries they are the most popular today, since they tell short stories with good plots in a few episodes. One of the most reproduced Netflix is “Behind Her Eyes”can also be found as “behind his eyes“, a British psychological thriller, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

The plot revolves around a single mother, Louise, whose world is turned upside down when she begins an affair with her new boss David, but things take an unexpected turn when she, in turn, begins a friendship with his wife. Twisted revelations appear in this love triangle where no one is what they seem.

Behind Her Eyes, the disturbing thriller you have to see

The miniseries features the star participation of Eve Hewson, the daughter of singer Bono, who plays Adele, the wife. For the main character, Louise, Simona Brown was chosen, while actor Tom Bateman took on the role of David. Filming took place between June and October 2019 in London and Scotland.

“Behind His Eyes” was launched in Netflix on February 17, 2021 and can be seen in a single day, since it has 6 episodes of 50 minutes each. “A single mother enters a world of perverse manipulations as she begins an affair with her boss and a friendship with his enigmatic wife,” reads the synopsis.

Netflix: another psychological suspense miniseries

“The Sinner” is one of the most popular miniseries of Netflix and although it has four seasons, which are not connected to each other, the first one was the most successful. Its protagonists are Jessica Bielwho plays Cora Tannetti, and Bill Pullmanwho puts himself in the shoes of detective Harry Ambrose in all seasons.

Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose

After Cora Tannetti murders a young man on the beach in broad daylight with dozens of people around, Ambrose must discover if it was random or there is a mysterious backstory. This first season, called “Cora”, has a total 8 episodes of just over 40 minutes and is available on the streaming platform.

For her work as Cora, Jessica Biel has been nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, while Bill Pullman achieved the same, but in the male category. The story received very positive reviews and it is a story in which you have to wait until the last minute to understand what happened, very captivating. Are you ready to marathon many miniseries?

