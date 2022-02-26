The Netflix miniseries about psychopaths to watch in an afternoon

The miniseries they are the most popular today, since they tell short stories with good plots in a few episodes. One of the most reproduced Netflix is “Behind Her Eyes”can also be found as “behind his eyes“, a British psychological thriller, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

The plot revolves around a single mother, Louise, whose world is turned upside down when she begins an affair with her new boss David, but things take an unexpected turn when she, in turn, begins a friendship with his wife. Twisted revelations appear in this love triangle where no one is what they seem.

