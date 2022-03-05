The Netflix miniseries that at times will leave you breathless

In our weekly selection of miniseries we always collect some “lost jewel of Netflix“. This time we found one that was broadcast on open television in 2017 and that since 2018 has been available on the giant on demand. The proposal is interesting, although it requires certain things to be “forgiven”.

A journalist, who is married to a prosecutor, races against time to save her daughter. They know how, when and where she will be killed but they don’t know who and yet they must and can prevent it. Will they make it?

This proposal of Netflix tells the story of Laura Price (Paula Patton) is a news reporter in San Francisco. Her husband is a rising career prosecutor, Tom Price (JR Bourne). Together they have an 8-year-old daughter, little Serena (Aria Birch).

While a femicide has the entire city in suspense due to the repeated crimes he commits against women, he airs on Laura Price’s news program. She can’t control herself and challenges him. As a consequence, her life becomes hell.

“A news producer jumps into the past and relives a disastrous week with the chance to stop a serial killer. If she fails, she will lose her daughter forever,” reads the description of the miniseries what you will find in Netflix.

The miniseries It has some shortcomings, but it will manage to keep you on your toes in the 10 chapters. Each one lasts less than 45 minutes. Tell us, have you seen it?