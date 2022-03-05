The Netflix miniseries that at times will leave you breathless

James 19 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

In our weekly selection of miniseries we always collect some “lost jewel of Netflix“. This time we found one that was broadcast on open television in 2017 and that since 2018 has been available on the giant on demand. The proposal is interesting, although it requires certain things to be “forgiven”.

A journalist, who is married to a prosecutor, races against time to save her daughter. They know how, when and where she will be killed but they don’t know who and yet they must and can prevent it. Will they make it?

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18: Sandra Oh spoke about the end of the ABC medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy has been bringing back several characters from the ABC drama’s past, one of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved