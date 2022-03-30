The Netflix movie based on real events that will have you glued to the sofa

Netflix It has a large catalog of movies that we all love, although there are some titles that are especially striking and that bring together a large number of people. The success don’t look upwhich became one of the most watched films due to the large number of Hollywood stars it brought together (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, etc.), It was incredible. Something similar also happened with Red alert, which a few weeks after its premiere became a great mass phenomenon. And now it’s the movie’s turn ‘Munich on the eve of a war’.

The film stars George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner and Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and is about the interwar period around the outbreak of World War II. This is the official synopsis: “In the fall of 1938, Europe stands on the brink of war. As Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeking a peaceful solution. On the other hand, another British official, Hugh Legat (George McKay) travels to Munich for an emergency conference, where German diplomat Paul von Hartmann is also on his way (Jannis Niehwohner). Hugh and Paul are former Oxford classmates and as they both try to figure out how to stop the impending war, the two friends find themselves at the center of a political plot, in which their own lives may be in danger.”

It is the first British feature film director Christian Schwochowwho before Munich on the eve of a war had directed several German feature films. This is the first that the streaming platform distributes, already accustomed to making productions during the year in different countries around the world. The story is based on the homonymous novel by Robert Harris, author of other books that have served as famous adaptations like The writermade into a film by Roman Polanski.

Jeremy Irons is well known to everyone, but George Mackay figure In this Netflix movie, it is the necessary impulse for a clearly small production, within the industry of warlike titles. Mackay appeared in titles as relevant to the 2016 and 2019 Oscars as CaptainFantastic and 1917. Now shine on the streaming service with this thriller that won’t get you off the couch.

Based on real events

The film mixes historical events that happened in truth and some of fiction, as also happens in the novel on which it is based. For example, the Munich Conference in which some details of some documents were negotiated that would be the ones that would put an end to the Sudetenland Crisis was something that really happened and from there came the famous Munich Agreement.

What is not so true is the story of the two young diplomats who try to stop the agreement and uncover Hitler’s intentions. This is something fictional that is added to give more emotion and drama to the film that has already conquered us all.