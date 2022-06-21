The Netflix movie based on true events that shows a fierce rivalry between partners

Based on real events, Rush: Passion and Glory shows the historical rivalry of Niki Lauda and James Hunttwo of the greatest pilots of Formula 1. The film can be seen at Netflix and then we tell you why you should. Do not miss the details.

“This dramatic representation of the intense rivalry among the racing drivers of the 70s Niki Lauda and James Hunt captures the contrast between the two.” With this simplicity, the synopsis of Netflix offers what are the main keys to Rush: Passion and Gloryfilm based on real events and starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor, The Avengers: The Avengers) and Daniel Bruhl (Inglourious bastards, Cologne).

Although the rivalry between the two dates back years, the story of this film is centered on the 1976 Formula 1 seasontime in which Hunt and Lauda were the great protagonists of the competition.

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl play famous F1 drivers – Source: netflix.com

It was precisely in that season when Lauda suffered a serious accident that almost cost him his life and caused serious burns. Even so, he managed to return to the tracks and almost snatched the championship from his rival (the one in 1976 was the only title that Hunt achieved, while the Austrian won 3 times).

Netflix: why you have to see Rush, the film based on real events

Premiered in 2013 and with one duration of 2 hours and 2 minutesRush: Passion and Glory not only stands out as one of the best movies inspired by real events, but also does the same within the action genre.

As for the cast, it must be said that, in addition to Hemsworth and Brühl, the presence of Olivia Wilde (the remembered “13” of Dr. House), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, Elementary) and Alexandra Maria Lara, German actress with extensive experience. As if that were not enough, the person in charge of this work is the American Ron Howarda director whose filmography includes unforgettable titles such as Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code Y Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Rush: Passion and Glory is an action film that refers to a very famous story in the world of motorsports but, above all, it is a work that generates emotions and that makes none of the spectators remain indifferent to what they see. As it is well said in the trailer of the film, “the closer you are to death, the more alive you feel”, and this is an experience that is clearly appreciated throughout the work.

