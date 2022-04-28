The American actress had her role in a film that premiered on the platform last year and was a success.





Megan fox She is one of the most talented actresses of her generation with big tickets in the industry of Hollywoodespecially since his participation in the Transformers saga. However, the model also participated in another production that was well received on the streaming platform, such as jaws of the night . I know what it is.











The Netflix movie starring Megan Fox that was all the rage and lasts 2 hours

jaws of the night It is a film that lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes. Directed by Adam Randall the film arrived on Netflix in 2021 and was very well received by the public, especially teenagers, thanks to its suspenseful plot.

The film is based on the story of two vampire women who are going to stalk a young man for a whole night that he had picked them up to go to a party.











Synopsis of Maw of the Night, the film starring Megan Fox

“A driver picks up two women who are going to spend a night out. But, upon discovering the true nature of his passengers, his only destiny is to fight for his life.”

Cast of Facues de la noche, the Netflix film with Megan Fox

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. ., as Benny

., as Benny debby Ryan like blaire

like blaire Lucy fry like Zoe

like Zoe Raul Castle like Jay

like Jay Alfie Allen like Victor

like Victor Alexander Ludwig like rocko

like rocko sydney Sweeney like Eve

like Eve Megan Foxlike grace











