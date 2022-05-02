The Netflix movie that has been saved for years: too daring to be released? – Movie News

Shot in 2019, the biographical film of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas in the skin of the icon will not yet see the light on the streaming platform.

Before destroying the skin of Paloma, an unstoppable agent of no time to dieAna de Armas had shot Blondea biopic of the life of Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik (The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford). The feature film, shot in 2019 for Netflix, has not yet been released on the streaming platform. This strange delay has caused all kinds of rumours.

Sex scenes too scandalous?

Many rumors have to do with the risqué content that the tape seems to have. As published World of Reel in August 2021, the film contained “a very bloody cunnilingus performed with menstruation” and “a rape sequence” that had horrified Netflix executives. Although much was made of this controversial scene, director Andrew Dominik has completely denied that there is.

The director thinks that this cunnilingus thing is “a hilarious rumour”, but there is no trace of it on the tape. What is certain is that there is a violation, taken directly from the book by Joyce Carol Oates on which it is based. Although there is no bloody oral sex, the filmmaker warns that Blonde it is a “demanding film”. “If the public doesn’t like it, that’s their problem. It’s not made to please everyone”he assured in an interview with ScreenDaily.

Since then, it has been confirmed that the ‘biopic’ would be the first Netflix original film banned for those over 17 years. A classification that the director appreciates, as he assured Collider: “Netflix lets me premiere the movie I wanted to make and even with a ban for children under 17I think that’s pretty good.” So, Dominik and the company are on the same side. There is no drama between them, as certain voices claim.

Delays in its premiere

If there is no creative difference between the parties involved, why Blonde is it taking so long to see the light? At the beginning of its journey, it was announced that it would be released in June 2021. We are almost in May 2022 and there has been no news of the film yet, although there have been several attempts.

Filming began in 2019 and, according to the director, officially ended in July 2021 – we must take into account the break caused by the pandemic. In 2021, the director of the Cannes Film Festival invited Blonde to be screened during the event, but Netflix declined the offer. A year later, Dominik hoped to screen the film at Cannes, but it was not selected. It seems that the objective is to take her in the first place to some reputed contest, so it is possible that the appointment arrives in September, with the Venice Film Festival.

The tragedy of Marilyn Monroe

Although he has not yet been able to see the light, Andrew Dominik has given several details of the tone of the tape. He defines it as a mix between wild bull Y Citizen Kane and assures that he tries to tell the terror that the Hollywood star lived in his mind. “She uses all the images you’ve seen of Marilyn Monroe, the movies, the photos of her life. But he changes the meaning of all those things depending on his inner drama. So it’s kind of a movie about the unconscious, in a way,” says the filmmaker.

And it is a tragedy. It’s like an unwanted baby becomes the most wanted woman in the world and she has to deal with it. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s like being in a car with no brakes. She just goes faster and faster

There is a great desire to see this work by Ana de Armas under the orders of Andrew Dominik. After daggers in the back, blade runner 2049 either no time to die, the Cuban -very loved by the Spanish people- has become a sought-after signing in Hollywood. This time around, in her words, she’s facing the “most intense job I’ve ever done.”

