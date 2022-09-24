The Netflix movie that idealizes the violence in the suburbs of France by blaming the extreme right

“When they hit, we’ll hit. When they kill, we will kill“. A whole declaration of principles from the protagonists of some serious disturbances in a French quarter. Netflix opens this week athena, a drama that takes place in a fictional neighborhood of France.

Athena begins with Abdel (Dali Benssalah), a French soldier whose family is of Algerian origin, leaving a police station to ask for calm before the TV cameras, his little brother has died after a police beatingor at least that’s how it appears in a video that has gone viral.

Frame from ‘Athena’.

The call for calm is in vain, his middle brother, Karim (Sami Slimane), leads a battalion that raids the police station in search of weapons. In the escape with a stolen police van they will end up in the neighborhood athena where his minions have set up an entrenched fortressto which the police will obviously go to try to bring order.

In case there were not enough ingredients in athenaAbdel has an older brother from another father, Moktar (Ouassini Embarek), an arms dealer for whom the riots and the arrival of the police do not suit him at all.

A photo of ‘Athena’

athena It begins with a spectacular sequence shot of about 12 minutes in which we will see the assault on the police station. Later the director Romain Gavras will make excessive use of sequence shots again. The director of Greek origin explained in Venice, where the film competed in the Official Competition, that the title of the film is selected for evoke greek tragedysince the protagonist family lives a real tragedy.

A photo of ‘Athena’

Gavras idealizes violence with virtuous images, the violent use fireworks against the police resulting in very bright action scenes. The director justifies the violence at all times since it has been “provoked”. Of course the extreme right always hovers as the real culprit of the situation.

trailer of athena:

Other releases on platforms

The Perfumer – Netflix

To regain her sense of smell and her lover’s affection, a inspector teams up with a perfumer who uses lethal methods in order to create the perfect scent.

Lou – Netflix

Lou (allison janney) believes he has left behind a hazardous past, but his peaceful life is turned upside down when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs to save her daughterwho has been kidnapped. Facing a tremendous storm, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will put them to the test and uncover shocking secrets from their pasts. Anna Foerster is directing the film from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen are producing.

Secrets, lies, passions and jazz – Netflix

‘Secrets, lies, passions and jazz’ is a sweeping forbidden love story revealing 40 years of secrets and lies to the beat of the blues that sounds in the canteens of deep south united states. Oscar winner Tyler Perry is the writer, director and producer of this film in which Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer play Bayou and Leanne, two lovers involved in a doomed relationship. His ensemble cast also includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. The film features an original theme performed by Ruth B., songs composed and produced by Terence Blanchar —winner of several Grammy Awards and nominated for two Oscars—, soundtrack by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Frame ‘Secrets, lies, passions and jazz’.

Charlotte – Movistar Plus+

The story of Charlotte Salomon -a great figure of 20th century art, less known than it should be-, told through an animation that captures the luminosity of her paintings, made in the dark times of Nazism. Charlotte Solomon She was a young German painter from jewish origin, with complicated family relationships, who was forced to flee her country to the apparent refuge of France in the face of the rise of Nazism. Aware that with the outbreak of the war her life was in great danger, she dedicated herself to frantically documenting the light of the Mediterranean with her painting, in order to leave her legacy to the world. The over 1,000 drawings in which Charlotte represented her life are considered by some specialists as the first graphic novel in history.

The film, which has a cast of voices in the original version of the first order (Keira Knightley as Salomon, Jim Broadbent and Brenda Bleythyn as his grandparents, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Mark Strong…) was presented at the Toronto Film Festival and was nominated for best animated film at the Annecy Festival.