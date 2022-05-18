The Netflix movie that is all the rage and stars Tom Holland

A Donald Ray Pollock film is all the rage Netflix, which is giving a lot to debate these days. The film, called “The devil at all hours“, deals with faith in a land of sinners, as well as the weight of family heritage and the time when the United States had an unnecessary conflict at a time of national trauma. Antonio Campos y Tom Holland led the images to be among the most viewed.

It should be noted that the Tom Holland He is the protagonist of this film. Netflix, which is most appreciated. However, Espinof’s criticism says: “A priori it was hard to think that something could go wrong with that cocktail, but much stranger things have been seen. Today its premiere took place on the platform and I can’t say it’s a bad movie , but we are facing a somewhat unequal festival of cruelty and sordidness in which the best of the show ends up being its actors”.

From what has been seen, said film of Netflix analyzes the connected stories of a group of people, being two southern populations of the United States. There, a soldier returns from World War II (Bill Skarsgård) and has to deal with the loss of his beloved wife (Haley Bennett), as well as the care of his son. The latter is precisely the one who, several years later, becomes a man with problems adapting to the world (Tom Holland).

For its part, it also tells how a devout woman (Mia Wasikowska) ends up in love with a fanatical preacher (Harry Melling), with whom they soon have a daughter (Eliza Scanlen). She is growing up and must understand loneliness and faith with a guide (Robert Pattinson), a preacher who has secrets behind, hidden with her appearance. In this way, the aforementioned story quite catches the public, which has given it very good reviews.

