The Netflix movie that swept the most watched in Mexico and today is a trend; action packed | trailer

What is “Carter” about?

This is titled “Carter”, a South Korean film written and directed by Jung Byung-gil, in which it follows the story of an agent named Michael Bane who suffers from amnesia who has been involved in a mysterious and risky mission after a pandemic. deadly enough for the United States and North Korea.

Despite the fact that he no longer has memories, he manages to find a device in his head and a voice in his ears that gives him orders to avoid being killed; it starred Joo Won, Camilla Belle, and Lee Sung-jae. The protagonist, in addition to saving his life, must rescue a girl who could in turn save the planet from a virus with rapid effect and expansion known as ZDC that turns anyone affected into a zombie.

The most intense movie to watch today on Netflix. PHOTO: Special

A film of drama and action

It should be noted that the protagonist of this story, Joo Won, is known for participating in productions such as “King of Baking, Kim Takgu” (2010), “Ojakgyo Family” (2011), “Bridal Mask” (2012), “Good Doctor” (2013), “Fatal Intuition” (2015), “My Sassy Girl” (2017) and “Alice” (2020).

“In the aftermath of a deadly pandemic that has ravaged the United States and North Korea, an agent is thrown into a mysterious mission. With no memories, he finds a device in his head. A voice in his ears gives him orders to avoid being killed,” reads in the official synopsis.

