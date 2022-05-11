The Netflix movie that went unnoticed a year ago and is sweeping through its plot

trends on netfix they do not always follow currents that their leaders can expect. It is evident that when an actor or actress is in the news in the world, as are the recent cases of Will Smith and Johnny Depp, the productions associated with these increase their views within the platforms. They also have a lot to do with the arrival of sequels in theaters, but the case that concerns us today has nothing to do with franchises and superhero sagassince it is a Netflix movie released in 2019 that went unnoticed and is now sweeping through its plot: super nerds.

super nerds it is the opera prima directed by actress Olivia Wilderecognized for her roles in the series House and in movies like Tron: Legacy, The word thief either Her. Under the Annapurna Pictures label, this teen comedy stars Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Its official synopsis is as follows:

“Two great students (Halpern and Haskins) and great friends realize on the eve of their graduation that they could have worked a little less in class and had more fun. So they decide to do something about it to make up for so much study and so little fun: make up for lost years in one crazy night.”

super nerds It did not go unnoticed by the public or by critics., which found a breath of fresh air in its adolescent approach, being starred by two non-normative actresses. She garnered a Best Comedy Actress nomination for Beanie Feldstein at the 2019 Golden Globes and a British BAFTA nomination for his original screenplay, as well as standing out at the Awards Independent Spirit as Best First Feature. Lisa Kudrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Williams and Will Forte among others.

One of the reasons why this Netflix movie may have suddenly entered among the most watched on the platform could be because Wilde released a few days ago the first trailer for Do not worry dearher second film as a director in which, in addition to participating as an actress, she has Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as protagonists. super nerds is available on Netflix, but also on HBO Max, Filmin and Rakuten TV.