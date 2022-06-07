The Netflix movie that will keep you guessing from start to finish

Is movie of Netflix It has been applauded by critics, who assure that it manages to hook viewers from start to finish. So get ready to hit play and not get up from the couch. The plot is based on the murder of a man that a detective is obsessed with investigating, but he finds himself involved in mysteries, networks and at one point he is trapped between what he believes and reality.

“My father committed suicide, what are you doing here, detective?” says one of the possible murderers. “I suspect that it was a crime and I have not eliminated any suspects,” the investigator replies. The whole family is involved in the death of a man who had just celebrated his 85th birthday. “Between knives and secrets” is the name of the movie.

“A detective explores the dense web of secrets and lies surrounding the death of a famous crime novelist and his eccentric and disturbing family,” reads the description of Netflix for this movie that tells a story in the best Agatha Christie style.

The protagonists of the film, which lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes, are Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. But that’s not all, the cast is extraordinary. Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon and Jamie Lee Curtis are also part of “Between Knives and Secrets.”

The maker of this movie 2019 which is now available at Netflix It’s Ryan Johnson. Here we leave you the trailer, so that you finish convincing yourself that the proposal is formidable: