The Netflix movie that will make you pay attention when traveling

You probably have a travel in mind that you want to do in the near future. Perhaps you are already planning it and you have the tickets in hand, or you are still doing accounts and waiting for the dream to come true. While you prepare the last details, you can’t miss the movie Night flight on Netflix

It is a suspense and drama film that will make you be very attentive on your next flight. This production will open your eyes and make you distrust everyone.

Be careful, this does not mean that you should travel in fear! On the contrary, you should enjoy your vacation and the place you are about to visit. But it is always important to be attentive, and to go one step ahead.

Night Flight, the movie you must see on Netflix

During the year 2005, the big screen welcomed a new movie. It was about Night flighta production directed by Wes Craven. The filmmaker was behind great successes in the horror genre, such as Nightmare in Elm street and scream.

To carry out this film, the director decided to assemble a cast of great stars. The great protagonist was Rachel McAdamswho was just growing up in Hollywood at the time, and was accompanied by Cillian Murphy, Brian Cox and Jayma Mays.

The story introduces us to Lisa, a young woman who hates flying. What she doesn’t know is that the flight to Miami will become her biggest nightmare. Her seatmate, Jackson, will be a great threat to the young woman and she will not be able to do anything about it.

Minutes before the plane takes off, Lisa’s concern increases as the man reveals to her the real reason he is on board. He is an agent who is involved in a plot to assassinate a really rich and powerful businessman.

After discovering the plan, the protagonist will become a key part of the plan and must cooperate or else suffer serious consequences that will affect not only her but also the members of her family.

The movie Night flight Is available in Netflix. This story of Wes Craven, presents us with a scenario full of intrigue and suspense. Which will help you open your eyes before making a trip, and be very attentive to the conversations you start with strangers.

Although it was not a great success, it is a fairly well-known film due to its broadcast on different television channels. One of its strongest points is Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphywho provide a wonderful and addictive performance.

