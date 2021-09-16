the Netflix movie with Amanda Seyfried

On Netflix comes the new thriller starring Amanda Seyfried, “Things Heard and Seen”, made by the directors of “American Splendor“Of 2003.

Things Heard and Seen: the first images of the new Netflix movie

Netflix released the first images of their next thriller “Things Heard and Seen“. Based on Elizabeth Brundage’s book, “All Things Cease to AppearThe synopsis of the film reads: “A couple from Manhattan move to a historic suburb in the Hudson Valley and discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness that rivals that of their new home.”

The film is written and directed by Robert Pulcini And Shari Springer Berman, will be produced by Likely Story and distributed by Netflix.

The film will be released on the streaming platform on April 30, 2021 and also features protagonists James Norton (“Little Women”), Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”, Alex Neustaedter And F. Murray Abraham.

Cast, direction and other details on the new Netflix movie

The film is from Robert Pulcini And Shari Springer Berman, who directed the fantastic “American Splendor“. While they haven’t returned to the heights of their 2003 film, they have kept busy over the years, although “Things Heard and Seen“Will be their first feature film since”Ten Thousand Saints”Of 2015. The streaming platform Netflix, therefore, it could work in favor of these little-known directors, and it will definitely be a film that will have to be checked out.

The protagonist will be Amanda Seyfried, an actress known thanks to the comedy “Mean Girls“. He has made other films such as “Oh Mama!“,”In time“, And the Oscar-winning film”Les Misérables“.

It will also be interesting to see the performance that lead actress Amanda Seyfried will make, after her wonderful experience in “Mank”, which already has a hint of Oscar 2021 and for which the actress may also receive a nomination.

If this new movie Netflix, will keep expectations, perhaps it could also point to the fateful gold statuette.

Federica Contini

21/01/2021