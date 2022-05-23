The Netflix movie with Lily Collins that will leave you speechless

From a very young age, Lily Collins began her career as an actress. During her career, the interpreter had the opportunity to be part of very famous films and also be the main face of one of the most acclaimed series of Netflix.

In recent years, she became the leading lady of Emily in Paris. The fiction about the famous city of France, fashion and love, managed to completely conquer the users of the streaming platform. For this reason, the third and fourth seasons are already on the way.

But in addition to being the star of this famous and acclaimed series, he also participates in other films that are part of the catalog. On this occasion, we are going to recommend a film in which she stars alongside other well-known performers.

Lily Collins does not stop reaping successes on Netflix.

Lily Collins shines in this Netflix original movie

Lily Collins It is part of several films that are available in the catalog of Netflix; However, one of them reached the streaming platform in 2022 and managed to take over the applause of several users. Is about fruits of the windoriginally titled as wind fall. It is a production that was directed by Charlie McDowelland also with a cast of well-known stars: Jason Segel Y Jesse Plemons.

This film is characterized by being a thriller; therefore, it will make viewers constantly glued to the screen wanting to know what will happen and what the end of the film will be like.

Related news

In this way, the plot introduces us to a man who makes the decision to break into the vacation home of a billionaire. When he arrives at the place, it is empty. But everything will start to go wrong when the owners of the house arrive at the last minute.

From the moment it came to light, Fruits of the windmanaged to get pretty positive reviews by the specialized press. Among the keys to his success stands out Lily Collins and also his castmates.

For many critics, Jesse Plemons He is the actor who stands out the most within the trio. And he is not for less; remember that the actor was recently nominated for an Oscar for his work in the power of the dog. Therefore, he possesses a talent that is impossible to overlook.

The movie available in Netflix presents us with a rather twisted thriller about wealth inequality. For his part, the filmmaker in charge of the film managed to direct it very sharply and presented us with a tense but comically absurd and interesting story.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!