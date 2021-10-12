the Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans it’s the couple of actors we didn’t think they could work together, but now that we know they will, we can’t wait to see them. The project is entitled The gray man and it’s a new one Netflix movies, an action thriller to be exact, which we already assume will spark, not only for the high rate of action and suspense scenes. We would have to wait a little longer if we want to see Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the romantic shoes put on respectively for The Pages of Our Lives and Gifted (just to name two), because here they will dress the liveliest spies who will compete until the last shot as one will chase the other. The doubt here will not be whether or not to see this new one Netflix movies (of course yes!), but which of the two to side with. Fortunately, the film will start working now so we still have a few months to think about it, in the meantime we give you all the info on The gray man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The gray man, the new Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Well yes, you are not dreaming, it is confirmed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans they will work together in a new movie entitled The gray man. The film, ordered by Netflix, will be shot by Russo brothers And scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, aka the directors and screenwriters of, respectively Avengers: Endgame who have hit the world box office: team that collects a bang do not change. And so Captain America Chris Evans will find himself working in a team he knows very well by now, while the new entry of the group (and what a new entry!) is theOfficer K Ryan Gosling from Blade Runner 2049.

Of The gray man we know it’s inspired by Mark Greaney’s best seller of the same name and the plot is quite compelling as it tells the story of Court Gentry (played by Gosling), a former CIA agent known by the nickname of Gray Man (hence the title), who is wanted by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (played by Evans) all over the world. And seeing the action movie they shot with Avengers, we are sure that the Russo brothers will not miss breathtaking scenes also in this new one Netflix movies, above all because we are talking about a budget available close to 200 million dollars.

But the good news does not end there, because Anthony Russo in an interview with Deadline said:

The intention is to be competitive with every movie release, and being able to collaborate with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build a universe out of it [la serie di libri di Greaney su cui si basa il film], with Ryan in the center. We are all busy with the first movie, and it will have to be great for there to be a second one.

Ergo, if the film goes well, and we’re pretty sure it’s going to be a hit, we’ll be able to see Ryan Gosling again as theGentry agent in many other films. And the premises (not just our hopes) are all there, given that the film is produced by AGBO, the same production company as Tyler Rake, aka the Netflix movie with Chris Hemsworth which has become the most watched film ever on the streaming platform. To see if The gray man and the couple Gosling / Evans will be able to beat this record, we should wait a few more months, since the release is scheduled for the first months of 2021, but in the meantime we have enough time to review all the chapters of Captain American, La La Land, Push, Blue Valentine …

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io