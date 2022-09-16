The Netflix of well-being is born: all disciplines together with (finally) qualified instructors

FITNESS The sector raises its voice: “It is cheaper to go to the disco than to the gym”

The training on-line it was the number one trend worldwide in the fitness industry in 2021, according to ACSM’s Health & Fitness Journal. If we only look at our country, the sector continues to grow and improve in its digital section year after year, considering itself as one of the five main fitness countries at European level. The downloads of apps sports, not in vain, increased by 30% more last year.

Because if we learned anything from confinement, it is that you can train anywhere. Just want. During the pandemic, locked up within four walls, even those who hated sports were encouraged to try some apps or direct on Instagram. For some, the less homemade, this option saved them from going crazy. He elevated others and turned them into influencers, although his technique and execution were not the best. Even the fitness industry became aware that its future went through the digital: either they were renewed or they were going to die without face-to-face classes. They had no choice but to put themselves in front of the camera even if it cost them.

In the middle of all that situation, Nieves Chisnall, a 27-year-old consulting worker at Accenture, trained in her living room with different videos on YouTube, payment platforms and any training video she found. “On the one hand, she observed that I had to go to a trainer first that I liked Pilates, then to another to do cardio exercises, the same with yoga…”. There was no platform that brought it all together.

On the other hand, he detected great lack of professionalism in the sector. In fact, in Spain, some of the biggest fitness empires have been created by people who do not have even the most basic training: INEF or Tafad, who require you to work as an instructor in any gym. “I always mention the same example, when we go to a restaurant. We don’t just look at the food they serve us, but we also value the rest of the factors: how it is decorated, the quality of the service, the location…”, he says. Chisnall. And so, out of his own need, Epco Wellness was born, the Netflix of wellness.

The Netflix of well-being boasts of the quality of its recordings in very well chosen locations.

MORE THAN 200 VIDEOS

A project in which Chisnall, who studied an international degree in Business Administration and Management (ADE) at the Pontifical University of Comillas (ICADE) in Madrid, is not alone. Passionate about the digital ecosystem and the world of wellness, she has always sought new ideas and solutions to everyday problems. That’s why she has a great team of fitness, production and post-production experts. The idea is to extrapolate this widespread concept of watch movies and series by subscription to the world of training and wellness. “We have created a menu-catalog of quality sessions where you can choose different disciplines from a single portal, while taking care of the rest of the details”.

On the content platform there more than 200 videos available in Spanish and shot in locations appropriate to the discipline in question, from deserted beaches to minimalist “zen” studios, spring fields… “Of course, we have the best staff, each certified and experienced in their field. Our instructors have been trained in their specialty by university degrees such as sports science and by the certifications they have subsequently obtained: personal trainer, yoga, Pilates, Barre … “says Chisnall about their added value.

Like every background, every song on the soundtrack is thought out. “We want our users, apart from doing a training or practice that makes them feel better about themselves, also enjoy the process. The journey is as important as the destination, so it is important that you enjoy it in the same way. Just as the movies or series we watch on Netflix make us feel: disconnect from our day-to-day life and take us to other places.” And if, in addition, they burn calories and renew energy, even better.

The content is divided into about 200 available sessions of different disciplines, levels and duration.

HOW EPCO WORKS

The platform aims to promote a healthy lifestyle through three legs: exercise, nutrition and meditation. It has disciplines such as fitness, Barre, Pilates, Yoga, mindfulness and feeding guidelines. The instructors have certain qualities, in addition to the degree: “Years of experience, that are very close and that lead the user to get the best version of themselves, always maintaining variety, from the most powerful to the one that transmits peace”.

Although the target audience is not restricted, because anyone who has a moment can use it, so far, it is successful among women. “Perhaps because of the type of classes and programs that we have offered up to now, but just in this new stage we are counting on new personal trainers and yoga instructors that we will be able to see very soon on the platform”, reveals the founder.

Online workouts were the top trend in the fitness world in 2021.

There are sessions for all levels, from beginner to advanced. Within disciplines there are sub-disciplines. Hatha yoga, Vinyasa, restorative, explanation of asanasHIIT, strength training, stretching, core. “It’s very likely that whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find the right session.”

Epco is giving away a free 14-day trial to explore the content in depth. The monthly subscription of 11.99 euros includes unlimited access to classes, ordered by style, level and duration, with new challenges and monthly programs, healthy recipes, planning and discounts on events. “If I had to summarize in one word what we intend to convey is quality.”

The offer includes meditation and nutrition, as well as exercise. The subscription is annual or monthly.

ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES

Is it worth it in a market full of apps sports? “In terms of practicality, the benefits are summarized in that you can create your personalized training from home or wherever you areif you travel”.

If you want to do individual classes you can filter by discipline type, class duration, body area that you want to work… Chisnall explains that she looks for variety. “A typical day would start with a 10-15 minute High Intensity Training (HIIT) session, followed by a half hour full-body Vinyasa Yoga session, and ending with a 5 minute reflective meditation. about the day and relativize things. I promise you that, after this valuable time that I give myself, I feel like new”.

It is precisely this feeling that invites you to want to share it with the rest of the world and create community. “You know what they say, the only way to multiply happiness is by sharing it,” he jokes.

All the trainers have qualifications, assures the creator of this platform, unlike others where there are instructors without specific training.

Now, digital experiences never fully replace that CrossFit fist bump while picking up material, that shared mantra in yoga, or that loud voice correction from the trainer. Although, for people with enough disciplinea very busy lifestyle where it is impossible to reconcile or experienced in technique, can be a great plan b.

“I believe that there is a lot of supply, but also a lot of market, which continues to rise. I agree that there are many platforms that provide the same service, but no two yoga classes are the same, or two trainers are the same, so you will always find something new if you try”, defends Chisnall. All you need is a smartphone, computer or tablet to connect and instructors are just a click away, even responding to email.