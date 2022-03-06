The Netflix original sci-fi tank that lasts an hour and a half | Chronicle

Netflix It is the number one streaming platform in the West and much of the world. The “N” Roja is always one step ahead in terms of quality and service. This time with the premiere of a science fiction movie with a real “elenzo”.

Is about “The Adam Project” —“The Adam Project”in its version released on the Latin market—a “movie” in which they act Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldanaamong many other leading actors and actresses.

What is this film about? The production, as its name indicates, features Adam, a pilot from the year 2050 who decides to travel back in time to recover his wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña), trying to avoid an accident that would completely change the history of The humanity.

However, his plans don’t go his way, and he ends up traveling many years in the past, meeting his little version (Walker Scobell), who without looking for it or wanting it, will help him recover the woman of his life.

This movie hasn’t been released yet. Netflix will launch it on March 11 and its duration will be one hour and 46 minutesideal for those who like short feature films.

Precisely, the new advance delivered by the streaming platform shows Adam with his young version and his wife, implying that he will be able to see her again. However, taking this risk will cost this man a lot, who will have to face a kind of futuristic army that wants to kill him and, incidentally, Laura and her child version.

