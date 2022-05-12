The Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’ is inspired by the Fyre Festival, a fraudulent event in the Bahamas | Entertainment Cinema and Series

‘Welcome to Eden’ immersed us in the elaborate plan of Astrid and Erik to create a self-sufficient community with members who are often forced to be part of it and, if they do not want to do so, the consequences can be fatal.

The pretext to add new candidates to this peculiar community arises from an exclusive party on a remote island and precisely this fact is inspired by a real event. We tell you.

‘Welcome to Eden’ is inspired by a real-life festival

“An island. An exclusive party. A new flavor. Welcome to the trip of your life. Blue Eden” reads Zoa as she marvels at the video of her inviting her to join the group of guys who will be able to enjoy an incredible party on an island.

Similarly, in 2017, the Fyre Festival was promoting an epic and memorable party that no one should miss. However, the reality was totally different, just like in the Netflix series.

According to the creators of ‘Welcome to Edén’, Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, this music festival was a great inspiration to create the series.

Thanks to the Netflix documentary that further exposed the fraud that was this event, ‘FYRE: The most exclusive party that never happened’, the creators found the starting point for their series.

“We were very inspired by a Netflix documentary about the Fyre festival, a festival that… was a disaster,” they explained to SensaCine.

This Festival was sold as the best in the world, but in the end it ended up being a nightmare for the attendees, a perfect premise to present ‘Welcome to Eden’.

“They had been told that they were going to make the trip of their lives and indeed it is, but with the dimension that we want to give it because from the beginning we realize that there is something shady behind it.”

Fyre Festival: the event that ended in chaos and lawsuits

The Fyre Festival seemed to be the hottest event to have in 2017. Models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski promoted this event created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule.

In the promotional video, two weekends were promised with “the best of food, art, music and adventure” on a private island in the Bahamas, which once belonged to Pablo Escobar.

The panoramic views of the paradisiacal island, the beautiful models on yachts and on the shore of the beach, people enjoying concerts and water sports, private jets and more luxuries sweetened the eyes of thousands who bought tickets ranging from 500 dollars to 12 thousand dollars per VIP tickets.

However, once the first weekend of the Fyre Festival arrived, the attendees realized that they were victims of a big scam: the luxurious infrastructure that they were promised did not exist, the few toilets that were there were a fiasco, they needed staff medical, cell phone, internet service, running water, transportation, lighting and more.

The exclusive meal that was supposed to be prepared by renowned chefs ended up being two slices of bread, cheese and a little salad.