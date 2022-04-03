The Netflix suspense movie that will leave you speechless: a thief and a summer house

If you like the combination of suspense and drama, Netflix offers you a wide catalog to watch: movies that range from action, suspense and horror to romance and science fiction.

One of them is “fruits of the wind“ (or Windfall, in English), a thriller starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.

Netflix confirmed the third season of a series all the rage among the youngest



The simulators are back: 10 pearls of the program that changed television

“A man breaks into an empty vacation home, but things go awry when the overbearing tycoon and his young wife arrive unexpectedly,” reads the official synopsis available on the streaming service.

FRUITS OF THE WIND: SYNOPSIS

The psychological thriller follows the story of a desperate man who decides to break into a billionaire’s vacation home, never imagining that the tech genius and his wife would surprise him in the process.

To prevent them from triggering an alarm or calling for help, the thief locks them in the sauna before leaving. But when it seemed that everything was over, the man returns and chases the couple who were trying to escape through the large garden of their property.

The criminal explains that a camera recorded his face, so he needs more money to start a new life. The millionaire and his wife try to remain calm and suggest amounts that will not attract attention, but that will allow him to escape without problems.

If the businessman gets the money in cash, the moment will come when the protagonists will have to live together for several hours.

FRUITS OF THE WIND: CRITIQUES

The film received mostly positive comments from the specialized press. . Among the highlights are the three main actors, who get the highest praise from critics, and their surprising outcome.

Others, however, concluded that the tape fails to find the tone and weakens with the passing of the minutes.

















<br />

These are the 8 best series of 2022 according to a popular recommendation site



scar 2022: the 7 films that won the award and nobody remembers

FRUITS OF THE WIND: TECHNICAL SHEET

Original title: Windfall

Year: 2022

Duration: 91 min.

Country: United States

Director: Charlie McDowell

Screenplay: Justin Lader, Charlie McDowell, Jason Segel, Andrew Kevin Walker

Music: Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

Cinematographer: Isiah Dont Lee

Cast: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Omar Leyva

Production Company: High Frequency Entertainment, Mutressa Movies. Distributor: Netflix

Genre: Drama. thriller.

SECRET CODES TO WATCH THRILLER SERIES ON NETFLIX

Netflix has a secret feature for those who want to filter faster. For this, there are the codes: each genre and subgenre has its own search code for easy navigation . To use them, the following must be entered in the URL address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxxwhere “xxx” is the specific code you want.

Netflix: what are the secret codes to watch thriller series

For thriller series, these are the codes to look for:

Category: THRILLERS – 8933

Subcategories:

Action Thrillers: 43048

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Foreign Thrillers: 10306

Independent Thrillers: 3,269

Gangster Movies: 31851

Psychological Thrillers: 5505

Political Thrillers: 10504

Mysteries: 9994

Science Fiction Thrillers: 11014

Spy Thrillers: 9147

Sexy Thrillers: 972

Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

However, you should take into account that When you enter a category in the search engine, the platform may indicate that “that content no longer exists”. This is because the site is adding and subtracting items from its catalog.