The Netflix teen drama that became one of the best in the genre

There is an element that can contain the films and that, beyond genres or tastes, no one can stop rescuing. It is about the ability of power makers represent people’s emotions in an original, genuine and intelligent way. When directors can not force situations, not repeat a cliché or a conventional response. When the characters of these films can, in an effect as paradoxical as it is magical, typical of cinema, move inside the viewers while also achieving their own individuality. They suffer, enjoy, cry or wish like many, but without ceasing to be themselves.

And this is exactly what happens in The advantages of being invisiblethe film directed by Stephen Chbosky which premiered in 2012 and was one of the surprises of the year. In a small production (for the American standard), this film achieved a unique imprint to deal with a theme widely approached in contemporary cinema: the relationships and socialization of adolescents.

Charlie’s friends

In this story we will see how Charlie (Logan Lerman) must deal with the problems of starting high school just a month after his best and only friend has committed suicide. As if that were not enough, he does not have a great relationship with his family, and only misses his aunt, who passed away when Charlie was 7 years old. With constant bouts of anxiety and shyness, he begins the school year, where he befriends Sam (Emma Watson) and his stepbrother Patrick (the great Ezra Miller before his raving). In addition, he will write in a book that will serve as a kind of catharsis, in which he will support himself to try to overcome these difficulties.

As I commented, the premise of this movie can be similar to other stories, and could well have developed without pain or glory. The key difference is that the director is far from easy solutions to these problems, and that he also has a framework of previous conflicts that Charlie himself will remember little by little. In addition, this Charlie is a boy who is silent, withdrawn, puts us more than once in the position that we want to push him to “do the right thing”, or at least what we know is what he would do. That tension lingers long enough for Charlie himself to start pushing the narrative.

Charlie’s difficulty socializing gives a feeling that he is oblivious to his surroundings

As if that were not enough, in the film a large number of literary, audiovisual and musical works are named that even serve for those who want to enjoy other types of classics to take note. From movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Reds or The Graduate; books of the size of this side of paradise of Scott Fitzgerald either Abroad of Camus; even songs from Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles or The Smashing Pumpkins. A true list of must-see classics for anyone who enjoys art in all its aspects.

In summary, The advantages of being invisible It is an unmissable film within the Netflix catalog, without a doubt an option that you cannot stop enjoying.

