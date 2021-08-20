News

The Netherlands is also pointing the finger at Binance

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There Dutch central bank announced that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance offers its services in the Netherlands without the required registration, in the last regulatory hurdle of the company.

Bank De Nederlandsche said the company has not complied with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws, adding that the warning applies to Binance Holdings Ltd and its entities providing crypto services in the country.

A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement that Binance takes compliance very seriously and is about to apply for the required registration.

Regulators in Britain, Germany, Hong Kong and Italy have previously voiced similar concerns and intensified pressure on Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by trading volume.

Loading...
Advertisements

The exchange is also being investigated in the United States by the Department of Justice, the CFTC and tax authorities, according to Bloomberg News.

Binance has had to downsize parts of its business due to regulatory issues. Last month, the company banned its users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands from opening new accounts for futures or derivatives.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

756
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
625
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
559
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
467
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
445
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
439
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
436
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
403
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
379
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
373
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top