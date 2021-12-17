The Netherlands will also become less frugal

The next Dutch government, on which an agreement was painstakingly found after months of negotiations, will be supported by the same parties as the outgoing one and will also have the same prime minister, Mark Rutte, but could implement very different policies than in the past.

In fact, its program foresees billions of euros for investments in social and ecological transition, and above all the exceeding of 60 per cent of the public debt in relation to GDP: a psychological threshold that previous governments had promised not to exceed, maintaining a traditional position conservative on public debt and state investment.

Today, however, several things have changed. The new German government has abandoned the prudence of the governments led by Angela Merkel and announced tens of billions of public investments. The so-called Recovery Fund funded by the European Union, the approximately 750 billion euro reservoir to counter the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has been received so positively that European politicians and experts are asking for it to become permanent. The new Dutch government also seems to have adapted to the new trend.

“It’s a very clean break with the past,” he explained to Reuters economist Marieke Blom: «in practice the government agreement indicates that the Netherlands will become more European, instead of isolating itself on frugal positions in the economic sphere».

The main investment plans include a fund of around 35 billion euros to facilitate the transition to more sustainable energy sources, and to build two new nuclear power plants that will be crucial in the government’s plans to reduce net emissions by 55 percent by the end of the year. 2030, as required by European laws. Another 25 billion is planned to preserve natural areas and to contain emissions of other harmful substances caused by agriculture, livestock and the construction sector. 1.6 billion will instead be allocated to the construction of houses with sustainable impact.

According to the calculations of the new government reported by the Financial Times the debt of the Netherlands is expected to exceed 60 per cent of GDP in 2025, and that year it will have a deficit of about 2.5 per cent – a percentage that in other times would have been very problematic to justify in Europe.

Just before the pandemic, the Rutte government systematically opposed, among other things, a greater contribution of the richest countries to the next multi-year budget of the European Union, the opening of negotiations for Albania’s entry into the European Union , and to the initial proposal put forward by France and Germany, more ambitious than the one later agreed.

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-START-

– Read also: Is the Netherlands a problem for Europe?

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-END-

A greater openness to public investment in deficit, as well as from the historical moment, could have been determined by the electoral success of D66, a centrist and pro-European party that in the March elections obtained 15 per cent of the votes, finishing second, seven points below. than the center-right Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by Rutte.

“Debt relief will no longer be the first priority,” he told al Sheet a source of D66. “The traditional Dutch vision on discipline for other member state governments will be replaced by a more constructive vision on the modernization of EU budgetary rules,” he added, hinting that the new government will adopt an approach to other countries as well. less rigid than in the past.