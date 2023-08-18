The netizens are applauding the brilliant life lessons this bachelor taught his date on first dates

Jose, a 40-year-old bachelor, walks into First Dates restaurant looking for someone to spend the day with and, most of all, enjoy. As he said at the beginning of his arrival: He has had many health problems, which have taught him what is really important in life.

He has claimed that he becomes very unhappy when he falls in love. Regarding his illness, he has said that he has been struggling for four years as he has had several interventions and currently has herniated disc, fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome and neuropathy. “My nerves are not good and they hit my body a bit.”

March, his date, has also arrived eager to meet someone special. The dinner between the two goes very well, but it is true that neither of them is physically attracted. However, the two have decided to continue getting to know each other during the evening.

During the evening, Jose gives a great life lesson. After being diagnosed with the disease “she has learned to say I love you to the people she loves, hug her daughter tightly and wake up every morning.”