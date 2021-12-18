The Nets reinstate Irving: he will be able to train and take the field in away matches

That’s why Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated) posted a video on social media wearing basketball shoes. The Brooklyn Nets have in fact decided to reinsert him in the team under certain conditions. The release of the franchise reads: “We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of the current circumstances, including the absence due to injuries or the inclusion in the health and safety protocol of many players. We are convinced that the addition of Kyrie can make us a better team and we can’t wait to see both him and the rest of the team currently absent from the parquet on the pitch ”.

The procedures

What are the next steps? Meanwhile, the reintegration procedures: 5 consecutive days of tampons. What he can do: train with the team, play away games (excluding those at the Knicks’ home and in Toronto, as Canada does not allow unvaccinated) but not those at home. If he remains unvaccinated: he will have to undergo daily tampons, while away from home he will not be able to leave the hotel room except to play and train, at home he can only go to the supermarket. He can’t even go into the Barclays Center anyway.