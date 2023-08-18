The network explodes after the Ohr scandal and Sandra Bullock is asked to return her Oscar

It’s not the best year for Sandra, she sees how the bad news keeps on coming, Actress He just lost his partner a few days ago by ALS And now he has seen how a scandal has completely affected one of his films, to the extent that many netizens have asked Bullock to return the Oscar he won. for that film.

Michael OherFormer Carolina Panthers player, He was the man whose story inspired the movie ‘The Blind Side’, a story about the family who adopted him as a teenager, however, Michael himself brought the scandal to light this week. was exposed. presented against the Tuohy family, in which they assured that they had lied about her adoption And he earned millions by telling his life story.

Networks Ask Sandra Bullock to Return Her Oscar

Ohr’s statements have sparked a huge controversy that has brought with it some unexpected reactionsthose of them Some users who did not hesitate to put Sandra Bullock in the middle of the scandal for playing the mother of the Tuohy family in the movie ‘The Blind Side’. And you They have asked him to return the Oscar he won For his performance in the feature film.

still, There are many other netizens too who have defended the popular actressfrom them Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in the filmAnd He insisted that “it’s not his fault”. what the Tuohy family did and pointed to Any of Bullock’s allegations are “false”,

Besides, He wanted to make some statement to ‘New York Post’ in which he gave his opinion About what’s happening:We live in a time where people are hell-bent on blaming people and spewing out the wrong things. It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this man to the wolves.’Quinton Aaron commented, and defended the protagonist of ‘The Lost City’: “Sandra did nothing wrong. She’s my girl and she’s going through a really tough time right now,” he explained, adding, “I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to attack her.”,

This is Michael Oher’s demand

The former Carolina Panthers player claims in his lawsuit against Tuohies who unwittingly authorized the family to be his guardian in 2004, when he was already 18And Claims Tuohies are still receiving remaining check for ‘The Blind Side’,

According to ‘People’ magazine, the legal documents state that “Michael trusted Tuhys and signed where he asked him to sign. However, what they signed, and Michael was not aware of this until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers.”,