The Neuroscientific Triangle of Well-Being: 9 Keys to Achieving the Mind-Body-Heart Connection

Behavioral medicine views mental and emotional factors as having effects on physical health and the ability to recover from illness and injury. Medical treatments need to be complemented with treatments that facilitate the learning of self-care in health so that the person can assume an active role.

The problem of stress, as one of the triggering factors of illness, requires that role of self-care to be able to face it as it isto “total catastrophe that is our life” expressed in this way by Jon Kabat Zinn. This implies assuming it as the most human in order to govern it.

“The practice of mindfulness offers us the possibility of developing full attention to be able to govern our mind, our body and our heart, as the totality that we are. Mindfulness is a resource scientifically endorsed by 55 years of research and more than 16,000 studies carried out”, explained to Infobae the licensed Maria Christina Diaz.

Mindfulness meditation is taken from Buddhism, but its essence is universal, because it is a capacity that we all have and implies a certain way of paying attention to look at ourselves internally, understand ourselves and heal ourselves.

This special way of paying attention needs present attitudes:

Some questions we can ask ourselves daily:

1. Am I present in the present?

2. Am I aware that I am breathing right now?

3. How is the mind? Serena? in a hurry? Restless? Bored? Complicated? either…

4. How is my heart, what emotions am I feeling?

5. Is the mind where the body is?

6. Do I listen to my body, live it within my real possibilities and from my limits?

7. Can I recognize the messages of the body

