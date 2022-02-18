The “never COVID”: how Mbl proteins act in those who are not infected

More than 416 million people have had the coronavirus infection and science is also investigating what are the reasons why there are people who have not been infected with the virus (REUTERS / Lam Yik / File)

More than 416 million people have already been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5.8 million deaths have been reported worldwide since December 2019. But more than two years after the pandemic there are still people who have not caught the virus. They are the so-called “never COVID”, and scientific researchers have postulated 5 hypotheses to explain why there are people who do not acquire the infection despite being in communities with high circulation of the virus.

It is already known that coronaviruses are respiratory viruses. They are airborne and remain in the air for a long time. Therefore, the distance of two meters is not enough if someone is in a closed place without ventilation.

An infected person – even without symptoms – can transmit the virus over a long distance if they are in a bus or even in an open place but with many people nearby, such as in a massive concert. The chinstrap as well as distancing and cross and permanent ventilation of closed spaces are essential to reduce the chances of contagion.

“Today scientific research is following the question about why some get infected and others don’t,” he said today to Infobae Daniela Hozbor, researcher at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, dependent on the Department of Biological Sciences of the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the National University of La Plata and CONICET. “It would be multiple factors based on recent studies. One reason would be that people who have had previous colds might be partly better protected against the coronavirus. There are also predisposing genetic factors, as well as age and ethnicity,” Hozbor said.

Some people have higher levels of proteins that are able to repel the coronavirus when it tries to attack their body / Getty

1- Mbl proteins and innate immunity

One of the reasons that would explain that there are people who do not get the coronavirus is that they have an innate immunity of their defense system. in the specialized magazine Nature Immunology a team of researchers from Italy, Switzerland, Denmark and the United Kingdom published the results on the levels of mannose-binding lectin (Mbl) proteins as protection against COVID-19.

People who have higher levels of those proteins are able to repel the coronavirus when it tries to attack their body. The work was led by researchers from the Humanitas Institute and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in collaboration with the Toscana Life Science Foundation, the Bellinzona Biomedical Research Institute and Queen Mary University of London.

“Mbl” calls are like proto antibodies, or pre antibodies. They participate in the role of attacking a pathogen through a different mechanism than antibodies. It is like a first phase of the activation of the immune system, while the specific antibodies against the pathogen are generated.

The Mbl protein binds to the spike protein of the coronavirus and blocks it (Getty Images)

“The study was designed to investigate the interaction of human humoral PRMs with SARS-CoV-2. We found that PTX3 and Mbl bind to the nucleocapsid protein and the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, respectively. Specific, MBL had antiviral activity”, the scientists wrote.

managed to locate what components of the human body defend against the coronavirus even before antibodies are generated. In the laboratory they discovered that the mbl human protein bound to the spike protein of the coronavirus, which the virus uses to enter cells.

One of the limitations of the finding is that the results on these pre-antibodies have been obtained in vitro. This means that they have been tested in the laboratory, not in specific human individuals. They show that the Mbl proteins bind to the sugars on the spike protein of the coronavirus. Despite the limitation, The results could be used to develop drugs that contain a large amount of this protein and thus prevent contagion.

2- Immunity from having had other previous infections

Having had previous colds makes some people less likely to get infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (iStock)

The imperial college london public research suggesting that people with higher levels of T cells, which are a type of immune system cell, from the common cold coronaviruses were less likely to be infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. About 20% of common cold infections are due to a species of coronavirus.

“We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses such as the common cold, may protect against COVID-19 infection,” said Rhia Kundu, first author of the study from the National Institute of Health. of the Heart and the Lung of the Imperial that was published in the magazine Nature Communications.

However, Kundu also warned that “although this is an important discovery, it is only a form of protection, and I would like to stress that no one should rely on this alone. Instead, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including your booster dose.” That is, no one should think that having had colds before can already be protected against the coronavirus. It is better to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Many people have been in contact with other species of the coronavirus that cause common colds. Many had the infection in childhood. There is a hypothesis that an immunological memory of these coronaviruses has remained. Because the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 has components in common, a crossover T-cell memory can be activated that can cause some people to quickly clear the virus. Thus, the virus could have entered some people, but the immunological memory responded and the infection did not develop,” he explained. Infobae Argentine scientist Gabriel Rabinovich, senior researcher at Conicet at the Institute of Biology and Experimental Medicine, full professor at the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires and foreign associate member of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States.

3- Multiple genetic variations

It has also been postulated that there are multiple genetic variations that can make a person’s immune system more or less susceptible to the virus. “I think there is probably something close to the 20 different genes already described that affect the probability of developing a serious infection,” said Dr Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

The genetic predisposition not to become infected “is observed in other diseases in which people have one or several factors that interfere with the binding of the virus to cells or its transport within them”, according to Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Genetic variations are part of a promising line of research, but it is still ongoing.

4- Vaccines can also work to prevent contagion

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 also helps reduce the risk of getting the virus/ REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

In addition to the degree of immunity given by previous exposure to coronaviruses or by innate immunity it is likely that COVID-19 vaccination status may also be a factor in whether some people are more susceptible than others. Vaccination is now widespread in most Western countries, albeit with variations between populations in which coronavirus vaccine was given and when. 56% of the world population already has the complete scheme according to the site OurWorldInData.

Booster vaccinations are also being widely used, with younger children being vaccinated in many countries. 16% of the world’s population has already received a third dose. Vaccines have been shown to reduce serious infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Although they are not 100% effective in preventing infection and the immunity they provide diminishes over time especially if a person is exposed to the Omicron variant that is predominant today.

“We know that many people continue to get Omicron infection (mostly mild) despite being fully vaccinated, including having had a booster. However, vaccination still reduces the chance of getting the Omicron variant, and responses vary from person to person. So some people get it and some people don’t, despite very significant exposure,” he said. Andrew Freedman, an infectious disease researcher at Cardiff University School of Medicine.

Cross and permanent ventilation adds the environmental factors that prevent coronavirus infection (Getty)

5- Environmental factors

Among the reasons why there are in people who have not yet been infected with the coronavirus, environmental factors and their interaction with people are also pointed out. Where the virus establishes itself in the human body, the size of the virus, the amount and duration of exposure, the quality of ventilation, and other environmental circumstances can also influence the likelihood of infection.

Therefore, vaccination against COVID-19 and booster doses, the use of masks or chinstraps, hand washing and good ventilation remain the most important tools to prevent infection that should be adopted in combination.

Similarly, from scientific research it is highlighted that people who have not yet been infected – that is, those “never COVID” should not relax in care.

KEEP READING:

In how many days does a person who has contracted the Omicron variant cease to be contagious?

The 4 problems that the pandemic caused for the most neglected patients on the planet

A scientific study advises taking care of those who take care of themselves against COVID-19

Innate immunity: they discover a new mechanism of resistance to coronavirus