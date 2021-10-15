The new 007 …? Prince William!

What if the new James Bond was the Prince William? English it really is, in the service of his Majesty there has been since he was born, who better than him could impersonate the most famous secret agent of the cinema? Fans of the Prince already see him as a successor to Daniel Craig, and never enough regret Sean Connery. But where does this fantasy of the fans of the grandson of Her Majesty? From a video shot for the handover ceremony Earthshot Prize Award, prizes awarded every year since 2021 to 2030 to five winners whose solutions help substantially the environment.

The Prize is awarded by Royal Foundation, based in London, England. Only enough was needed for the heir to the throne 19 seconds of trailer, to unleash social media. His Instagram, in particular, was flooded with compliments: enough to push a fan to propose the Prince as the next James Bond. In the clip we see William opening a door of Kensington Palace, in short, his home, being the official residence in London, to welcome the presenters of the evening: Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, DJ of the BBC. He then distributed £ 1 million prizes each chosen by a jury he saw among the jurors “Rania of Jordan, Shakira And Cate Blanchett “.

To those who have distinguished themselves in identifying practical solutions for safeguarding the environment. The actresses handed out the prizes Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, the Salah footballer and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. William then led the evening with the environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, with a speech on the global importance of the initiative. All embellished by the live performance by Coldplay, on stage with a power supply generated by 60 cyclists, which was followed by that of Ed Sheeran, then Shawn Mendes to finish with KSI.

Therefore his name is Bond … William Bond!