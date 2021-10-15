News

The new 007 …? Prince William!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

What if the new James Bond was the Prince William? English it really is, in the service of his Majesty there has been since he was born, who better than him could impersonate the most famous secret agent of the cinema? Fans of the Prince already see him as a successor to Daniel Craig, and never enough regret Sean Connery. But where does this fantasy of the fans of the grandson of Her Majesty? From a video shot for the handover ceremony Earthshot Prize Award, prizes awarded every year since 2021 to 2030 to five winners whose solutions help substantially the environment.

The Prize is awarded by Royal Foundation, based in London, England. Only enough was needed for the heir to the throne 19 seconds of trailer, to unleash social media. His Instagram, in particular, was flooded with compliments: enough to push a fan to propose the Prince as the next James Bond. In the clip we see William opening a door of Kensington Palace, in short, his home, being the official residence in London, to welcome the presenters of the evening: Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, DJ of the BBC. He then distributed £ 1 million prizes each chosen by a jury he saw among the jurors “Rania of Jordan, Shakira And Cate Blanchett “.

To those who have distinguished themselves in identifying practical solutions for safeguarding the environment. The actresses handed out the prizes Emma Thompson and Emma Watson, the Salah footballer and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. William then led the evening with the environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, with a speech on the global importance of the initiative. All embellished by the live performance by Coldplay, on stage with a power supply generated by 60 cyclists, which was followed by that of Ed Sheeran, then Shawn Mendes to finish with KSI.

Loading...
Advertisements

Therefore his name is Bond … William Bond!


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
720
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
490
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top