The new 1TB Xbox Series S is on SALE on eBay (-11%)

with the new Xbox Series S in black and with 1TB SSD, Microsoft wanted to reach those who are destined to enter the Xbox world without spending the amounts necessary for a Series X, but also without giving up more available space for their games.

Xbox Series S 1TB on sale: don’t miss it

There Xbox Series S Charcoal Black It’s the dream of every gamer looking for next-generation performance and unparalleled speed. With a 1TB hard driveYou’ll have all the storage you need for your games, apps and more.

Thanks to Xbox Velocity Architecture, this console offers incredible loading speed and gameplay up to 120 FPS. No longer waiting for endless loading times, you can immediately immerse yourself in the action and enjoy a smooth and engaging gaming experience.

With the Xbox Series S you have access to digital games from four generations of Xbox. Additionally, there are hundreds of optimized titles that will allow you to enjoy the gaming experience to its full potential. If you are a fan of action, adventure, sports or shooting games, you will surely find something suitable for you.

To make the experience even better, you can pair your Xbox Series S with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (subscription sold separately). With Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be the first to play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport the same day of launch. Plus, you’ll have access to an extensive library of games, including Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5, which you can play with your friends on console, PC, and the cloud.

With New titles are added constantly., you will never have time to get bored. Exciting and addictive games await you every month, so you can expand your collection and discover new adventures every day.

Plus, with Game Pass Ultimate you can skip installing games and dive straight into the cloud. You no longer have to wait for games to download, but can start playing instantly, saving precious time.

The 1TB Xbox Series S offers a powerful gaming console for experiencing extraordinary gaming.

This article contains affiliate links – purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. Offers may be subject to price changes after publication.