the new 2D fighting game from the authors of Guilty Gear and DB FighterZ

There are many reasons why the study Arc System Works he is now considered the leading expert in the fighting game genre. In addition to boasting solid and articulated gameplay, amazing cel-shaded graphics and excellent netcodes, the most recent titles packaged by the Japanese developer have proved to be very accessible, embracing the philosophy “easy to learn, difficult to master“. After the resounding success of Guilty Gear Strive, which, not surprisingly, at The Game Awards triumphed in the fighting game category (for more details we suggest you consult the review of Guilty Gear Strive), in the summer of 2022 the guys from Arc System Works will return to the scene with DNF Duel, a promising fighting game expected on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Despite the somewhat uncomfortable hours, the limited time available and the various problems recorded during the very early stages of the test, we were prevented from carrying out a particularly thorough test, we recently participated in the open beta that the developer and publisher Nexon held on the flagships Sony, which is why we offer our preliminary impressions below.

Never change a winning team

Although still little known in the West, in just over sixteen years the Dungeon Fighter Online franchise has won the favor of 700 million users, prompting Nexon to turn his MMORPG into a full-fledged series.

While the original title continues to be one of the highest-grossing entertainment products of all time, three different projects are preparing to expand its imagery in the near future: Dungeon & Fighter: OVERKILL, a side-scrolling action RPG devoted to fast-paced and spectacular action (you are one click away from our preview of Dungeon & Fighter: OVERKILL), Project BBQ, a new MMORPG in perfect balance between beat’em up and hack’n’slash (we talked about it in our preview of Project BBQ), and the upcoming DNF Duel, which will drag the protagonists of the brand into the ring. turns of words: on the graphic level the latest work of Arc System Works does not hold up the comparison with the aforementioned Guilty Gear Strive, but the animations and the special effects linked to each move performed by the fighters are visually superb, similar to what previously proposed by Dragon Ball FighterZ and Granblue Fantasy: Versus (here you can also find our review of Granblue Fantasy: Versus).

All the fighters have a high level of detail, but it is mostly the 3D backdrops that amazed us, as the developer has again set up the arenas within landscapes overflowing with details, such as the deck of an airship or a camp located near a volcano.

To the delight of fans of the genre, it must be said that DNF Duel also performs very well on the technical side, not for nothing. during the tests on PS5 the frame rate has always remained at the granite 60 FPS, while the netcode has guaranteed an almost completely latency-free experience and capable of not letting the player perceive the effect of the rollback. A truly reassuring result, if we consider the role played on the competitive scene by the various fighting games of Arc System Works.

A mix of accessibility and imagination

If there is one detail that we absolutely did not like about DNF Duel’s open beta, it is the now usual absence of the training mode, which on social media has immediately generated a certain discontent among the beginners who have tried it and who consequently they found themselves having to fight against the pro players even before being able to learn the fundamentals of the combat system. If in February the beta of Guilty Guilty Strive included a specific way to train, with DNF Duel the Arc System Works studio has instead dusted off a bad habit that we thought was destined to become a sad memory.

On the other hand, where the developer’s fighting games are known for their rather sparse base rosters, with dozens of characters released via DLC over several seasons, surprisingly, the DNF Duel open beta put the beauty of ten fighters in our hands (against the five controllable, at the time, during the Granblue Fantasy: Versus tests). Ten strictly different fighters, since each of them is inspired by one of the many classes of the long-lived MMORPG from Nexon. Equipped with two pistols, the Ranger features patterns that allow it to strike in any direction, while the Crusader he compensates for the slowness of his armor with the strength of his huge hammer. As the names suggest, the Grappler and the phenomenal Striker they specialize in powerful and fast-paced combos while agile Kunoichi boasts on its own a mosevet based on fiery attacks. Continuing, if the Dragon Knight is supported in battle by a small dragon, theInquisitor and the Vanguard take to the field with bulky weapons that guarantee them a surprising range, while theHitman and the Berserker they are distinguished by the ferocity of their moves.

As mentioned in the introduction, the limited time available to us did not allow us to study in detail every single fighter, but during the beta however, we noticed a certain imbalance between the various members of the roster: although each of them has strengths and weaknesses, there are some far more effective – such as the Striker – as they have extremely accessible moves. Keeping in mind, however, that the game will reach stores in mid-2022, we are convinced that the team will take advantage of the feedback and the time still available to evaluate an appropriate rebalancing of the characters literally in possession of an extra gear.

Following the lead of Guilty Gear Strive and Granblue Fantasy. Versus, DNF Duel includes a simplified input system designed especially for newbies to the genre. In fact, the new fighting game features the classic two buttons linked to light and heavy attacks, the one to be associated with the directional commands to unleash the power of special skills, the one that triggers the spectacular final move and can only be activated when you are low on health, as well as a nice novelty inspired by the rolistic origins of the franchise.

By introducing the Magic Point bar below the life bar, the studio has equipped its latest effort with an additional set of incredibly effective moves, which however they consume a lot of MP and therefore cannot be abused: the MPs, in fact, recharge over time, but in case of need it is possible to resort to the mechanical call Conversion to sacrifice the white part of the HP bar (the one that regenerates automatically) to gain MP and continue to torment the opponent. A risky solution to be considered according to the case, but which during the tests allowed us to close a match several times in a spectacular way and without any effort.

If overall DNF Duel will require a lot of practice to be able to be 100% mastered, its gameplay accessible and simplified it has not given up the desire to innovate in the slightest much appreciated by the historical fans of Arc System Works, who in fact manage to surprise us with every new fighting game with delicious and original solutions.