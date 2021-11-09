the new 3D platform will appeal to a wider audience, says Miyamoto – Nerd4.life

The legendary Shigeru Miyamoto also mentioned the Super Mario’s next 3D platformer, during a question and answer session following Nintendo’s recent financial results, reporting that the new project aims to turn to a even wider audience, thus expanding the breath of the series.

This is a trend already started with Super Mario Odyssey, which has achieved this goal in a very convincing way, given that it is the 3D Mario platformer. best selling ever in the history of Nintendo: with 22 million copies sold, as we have seen in the new updated list of millionaire games for Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey has far surpassed what was previously the most successful chapter, or Super Mario Galaxy, which remained stationary to 12.8 million copies sold.

Although the game did not run into an evident structural simplification, how could the idea of ​​an enlargement of the potential audience cause fear, this “expansion” of the franchise has therefore succeeded in full for the chapter on Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Odyssey introduced truly peculiar situations

According to reports from Miyamoto, this is a procedure that the company has been following for some time. Apparently, the “games in 3D”, or the 3D Mario platformers, have generated a sort of reduction in the audience of users previously. Also to address this trend, the relaunch of the Super Mario Bros. series with chapters featuring 3D graphics but 2D structure: “At the time, it seemed like every time we created a new chapter in the Super Mario series – as far as the 3D chapters are concerned – they became more and more complicated,” explained Miyamoto .

“After the release of Super Mario Galaxy in 2007, the goal was to develop a more accessible Super Mario 3D and the result was New Super Mario Bros. Wii, a more immediate scrolling platformer than 3D platforming chapters, which led to then to a further simplification with Super Mario Run “.

“When we develop a new game, we try to incorporate new elements but at the same time to render it easy even for those approaching it for the first time “, explained Miyamoto. The procedure seems to have been perfectly apt by Super Mario Odyssey, which has managed to significantly expand its audience and the new 3D platform will also continue on this path. of Mario which is currently in planning, apparently.