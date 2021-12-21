The new AC Milan and Inter stadium will be the Popolous Cathedral

The two Milan clubs will play in the stadium that has been chosen to replace the ‘Meazza’ starting from 2027

Milan and Inter they will have a new stage where they will play from 2027, it’s now official. The Milan plant will be the one designed by the studio Populous, better known as Cathedral, inspired by the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. This project had already had an advantage over that of the Channel-Sportium rings. In the coming weeks, details will be finalized to define terms and development of the plant.

Populous has designed more than 1000 stadiums, including the new Wembley and the new Tottenham sports venue. Now all that remains is to understand what will be the end of the San Siro. There is the hypothesis that it will be partially demolished after the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, an event of which it will host the opening ceremony, to be converted into a “sports and commercial district”.

THE RELEASE FROM AC MILAN AND INTER

AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to announce that the concept presented by the Populous studio, known as “the Cathedral”, has turned out to be the project chosen by the two clubs. In the coming weeks, the details will be finalized to define terms and development of the design of the New Milan Stadium.

The public interest resolution issued by the Municipality of Milan last November provides, in addition to the construction of the new stadium, the reconfiguration of the area where the Meazza currently stands, through the creation in the San Siro area of ​​a district for sport and leisure, with a new public park of about 50 thousand square meters of green filtering, as well as a further significant reduction of the ancillary volumes, up to the limit set by Territory Government Plan.

The area where the new stadium and the new district will be built will be entirely pedestrianized, with approximately 110 thousand square meters of green areas, 40% of the area. The car parks, which currently represent 27% of the surface of the area, will be completely underground with the absence of surface car parks. Many of the recreational and sporting activities planned, located outdoors or inside redeveloped spaces, will be free or have an agreement with the Municipality.